Finding God (Or Suicide) In Nature

Francis is here seen trying to find God somewhere….

Why do we have to put up with this?

It’s like reading a high school magazine made by the usual good-for-nothing.

An Aborigenous woman will visit Rome for seven days. She will meet the Pope, and will try to talk about “spirituality” with him (good luck). She is, obviously, an artist, and she will, obviously, show her “art”. Disclosure: I will soon be the only person I know who is not an artist. But then again I am not a racial minority, so people would not applaud my “art” anyway.

The woman is Catholic because she and her people “found God in nature” and, with an acumen certainly worthy of her doctor title, fails to explain why there is, then, any need for the Incarnation, or why the Aborigenous people were not all Catholic thousands of years before Christ.

Perhaps there was no nature before the Westerners came? Or there was one, and – strangely – no trace of Christ weit und breit? Questions, questions…

The unavoidable grievances are also there. Instead of being eternally grateful that her people went into contact with the West – and, through it, with Christ – there is talk of “reconciliation”. Why there should be any need for reconciliation, we aren’t told.

Do you mean thanksgiving, ma’am? Just asking.

It gets even more sinister when we are informed that the woman’s sister already met JP II, who blessed her son, who, many years later, committed suicide. This is, wait for it, a “stark reminder” of the “inequalities” “faced” bla, bla, and bla.

I thought suicide is pretty much the worst sin of all? I thought a Catholic, particularly those who find God in nature, understand this? I thought that this blaming one’s sins on “society” and on “inequalities” is, in fact, the most un-Catholic thing you can do?

Wait: I was even told that those who whitewash suicide with this kind of excuses are encouraging others to do the same?

Gosh: could it be that I have not found God in nature? There is a tree out of this place. Let me go out a moment and see if I find God there…..

…….

Well, there was only a tree. But then again I am not one of the Aborigenous people, so perhaps I simply didn’t look hard enough…

——-

The linked article well exemplifies what exercise in soppy, sugary stupidity official Catholicism has become. All the common places of the bleeding-heart, tree-hugging social worker are there. But at the first challenge posed by the very religion these people claim to profess (like poverty, self-responsibility, or suicide!), said religion completely disappears under a tsunami of sugary, and very childish, waffle.

When I become Pope (hey, there are men claiming they are women….) I will fire everybody at the Vatican news agency, and then publish, for months on end, only articles explanatory of Catholic doctrine.

I am pretty sure it will help the one or other among the Aborigenous people to, actually, not commit suicide.