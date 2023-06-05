Modern Family, The Sequel

Do you remember the modern family?

Do yourself a favour and read the post again. It was published only weeks ago.

Since then, things have become much worse for said presenter. Turns out, he is himself accused of sexual impropriety in the form of sexual encounters of the sodomite type with a much younger man than himself, whom he might have groomed since the young man was fifteen, which he denies, though the other fag appears to disagree (more details not known, I think because a minor at the time of some of the alleged facts was involved).

Since then, the guy has given a couple of interviews. In these interviews, he has openly threatened to commit suicide.

The hands are shaking oh so strongly, you see. Poor, poor man. How can you, Mundabor, kick a man when he is down?

Because I see in this man’s behaviour both a passive aggressiveness and openly carried out manipulation that truly scares me, and the shameless leveraging of his vast popularity in this Country.

The BBC, obviously, relishes in sinking the knife in the wound of their biggest commercial competitor. But I can’t say that they are wrong. They, in fact, find the way of saying some very, very interesting things:

The young man denies the older’s man argument, that nothing sexual happened until the young man was 20 (in another interview I read 19). We don’t know what is still not out. We can well imagine that it is pretty brutal stuff, as otherwise there would likely be no sort of information embargo and the young man would make bank giving interviews, too. The exclusive of Schofield’s “coming out” might have been forced by that garbage newspaper, “The Sun”, in exchange for them not revealing what they knew about the whole sordid affair. This is very much what a British tabloid might do: who cares for truth or decency, give me some succulent, exclusive story, and I will look the other way whilst you might go around grooming people. In case you think the BBC does not want you to make this reasoning, kindly think again. Schofield’s account gets all the press in the world. The other guy’s doesn’t (for, I think, legal reasons, but still…).

The journalist’s accusation is subtle, but brutal (emphases mine): “Schofield, whom I had never met, mentioned suicide within moments of our acquaintance, and repeatedly during the interview”. I can’t imagine a more overt attempt at media manipulation from a guy who knows the ins and outs of how mass communication works.

In all this, though, there is a big elephant in the room which the journalist carefully avoids mentioning: could it be that we have a faggo problem?

Clearly, the Buggers broadcasting Communism do not see any connection. To them, the guy being a homo simply plays no part in it. With all the statistical material we have available by now, it’s like entering Auschwitz and wondering how men could be so cruel, leaving the entire Nazi matter out.

But hey, this is the BBC.

I am sure by now they have those strange flags everywhere.