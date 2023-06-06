Turf Wars, And The Ever-Changing Flag

Alas, it is that month again, when perverts of all colours shove their perversion down the throat of children and of their often stupid, conformist parents. A part of me cannot avoid but thinking “this is the bed you made, now you have to lie in it”. Another one is just disgusted at this public show of degeneracy.

What is different this year, though, is the flag. The usual rainbow flag (I don’t know how many colours this particular rainbow now has) has now a sort of superimposed triangle, like many African flags have, made of stripes of different colours. When they pant the faggocolours on the street, those strange new colours are also present.

I am informed the new colours are meant to represent the trannies and the people of colour (black and brown; not yellow; yellow is the new White). Or the child groomers. Or the mad people. Something like that.

It is interesting to see, from the outside, how these people eat each other. After years spent trying to establish themselves as the degenerate “mainstream”, now the turf wars among the various degenerate groupings for the attention and the money begin. The “people of colour” are trying to get into the faggobandwagon after Black Live Matter failed as a business.

It is no surprise that perversion has become a big business. From the money terrified corporations give to faggocharities, to the vast employment opportunities as faggoconsultant and faggorepresentative, to the books opportunity and sponsorship gigs (ask Bud Light how that last went), there is a lot of money around the business of degeneracy.

Trannies want a piece of it. Black and brown people, too. I think that savage fights for the tv space and the corporate media will soon erupt. If you ask me, the trannies will win. I think they are simply more violent. Black trannies with some brown background must have the highest faggoscore.

No more prostitution to closeted homosexual men to pay for drugs and mutilations. No more having to dress as women in their own private time. Trannies (preferably black or brown) will soon be in corporate boardrooms, morning TV shows, and HR departments all over the Anglo Saxon West. Again, all those parents who are outraged need to ask themselves what they have done against civil partnerships.

Sanity does not tolerate half measures. You either are for sanity, or you are slipping towards madness. The only question is how long the descent will be, and how slow painful the climb back to sanity.

I will enjoy the turf wars in Faggoland. I hope they give the involved armies a lot of not very gay moments.

Still nothing compared to what awaits the unrepentant degenerates after they die.