Mom And Dad’s Swinger Party, Or: How Suddenly Everything Makes Sense.

Perv pride

In my innocence, I thought that those degenerate parents who offer their 5 years old child a trannie show did so because they are so deluded that they think it will help their children grow to “tolerant” and “open minded” adults (why this would be good, only they know).

This morning, I was alerted on a pro-Russian Telegram channel about the existence of a book, called “Mom and Dad’s Swinger Party”. The book, believe it or not, is about a child whose parents give these parties when they “invite friends”, and then something happens with some car keys, and then they retire to the bedrooms, and there is a lot of noise. Child wants to grow up and have the same parties, because it sounds like a lot of fun. No idea how this stuff is even legal.

This is when the penny dropped.

All this habit of bringing little children to ghey stuff, or putting them in contact with dancing and stripping trannies, is not about virtue signalling or a misunderstood sense of openness. Very often, it must simply be a case of parents protecting themselves from the future judgment of their children about their degenerate life.

Is mama a Big, Big Slut? Is papa an Atomic Cuckold excited at the thought of other men dipping their croissant in his wife’s cappuccino? Are they both willing and ready to “experiment” with same-sex stuff? Are they, themselves, same-sex stuff?

Well, in all these cases, “mom and dad” will have to make sure that their children’s mind is suitably perverted from a very young age, so that the risk of estranged adult children is, as far reasonably possible, mitigated (and, in the case of so-called same sex couples, who knows whether something way more sinister is also at work?).

What if, then, a thus perverted child claims, at age 9 or 12, that he belongs to the other sex? Well, the child’s degenerate fantasies will have to be seconded and actively encouraged by his parents, so that the prize of their children’s continued affection is secured; and if the child then becomes entirely mad and wants to commit suicide by euthanasia, the parents will forever keep their perversions and degenerate habits, together with their reverse-moralising grievances about the “transphobic world” that “killed” Wilhelmina, who was such a precious, wonderful, unique snowflake of a woman.

I think we tend to be a bit too innocent about this. I think we tend to attribute to others a gravely misguided good faith, when there might be none at all.

Sex instincts are the most elementary, obvious thing there is. Whenever there is the slightest tampering with them, something more sinister than simple acquiescence to propaganda might well be at work.

The Democrat Party is at the forefront of the perversion battle.

I think it tells us something about their private lives; and lo and behold, Donna Brazile is openly lesbian, Hitlery Clinton is clearly bisexual, and her husband loved to fly on Epstein’s jet.

Suddenly, everything makes sense.