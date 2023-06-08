Rearguard Battles

It never ceases to amaze me how conservative oriented people always manage to be cocker spaniels in the presence of hostile Rottweilers.

Let’s take the actual turf battle: trannies.

Eighteen US states have now banned mutilations and other stuff on minors. In itself, this is good news (good luck with homosexual judges, though). But it really is a rearguard battle, of the kind that is likely to be lost in the long term.

Where did people go, circa 1952, when they believed they were a member of the opposite sex? Where I come from, to a madhouse.

Why? Because a person like this is mad, and dangerous for himself and others.

Was Italy a bloody dictatorship in 1952? No. It was a Catholic Country full with people of common sense. There is no reason why what happened then should not happen now.

The rearguard battle will crystallise the right of a madman to mutilate himself and inflict his madness on us all as long as he lives, once he is of age. Whenever you fight for one part of the truth, you sacrifice the part you are leaving out.

I think we should operate the way our enemy does.

Ask for everything.

Carve out a victory at a time.