Thy Will Be Done, Or: Prayer Suggestions In The Time Of Francis.

The end of the Fernet Time is approaching fast…

Pope Francis was operated once again, and this time he will be out of combat for more than ten days. Very fat, with recurring diverticulitis, a shot knee and complications from past operations, one can’t say his health is improving.

At his age, you would think this guy is now slowly but surely confronting the eternity waiting for him, and the infinite consequences of a death on the wrong side of the Church.

I can see no trace of this. None whatever. If Francis has – which he might – made peace with the inescapable fact of his approaching death, there is no sign he is willing to die at peace with the One who gave him life. It’s quite shocking, really, as one cannot say that the guy will be surprised from death. He is being given numerous opportunities to stop and reflect. How merciful God is, you can see clearly from this fact alone.

What this tells me is that – at least, from what we can see – the shocking lack of faith of this man is hardening as he enters the last phase of his life. I do sincerely wish him repentance, and that the process has already started, though in this case it is still in the incubation phase. But there is, again, not the slightest evidence that some thoughts of repentance has paved his way inside the mind of this guy.

I will, therefore, encourage my readers to:

A) keep praying for his salvation, and

B) keep praying for his painless death.

It is not charitable to wish that this guy might continue to damage the church and be an enemy of the faith. It, in fact, cruel to wish that Francis may be allowed to keep deceiving all souls who are being negatively influenced by this guy in the most precious thing they have: their spiritual health.

Whilst I am not optimistic (note the word) that Francis will get out of the Gemelli feet first, I would call the present time as good as any for the praying of both the above intentions.

God willing, we will have a new conclave soon, and God might grace us with a successor that is recognisably Catholic. If not, we’ll this will mean that our punishment will have to go on for longer, and that we might well have more merit for keeping the faith in such disgraceful time.

In the end, our most important battle will be, Francis or no Francis, always the one for our own soul.