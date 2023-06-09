Sitrepping In The Sun

Dead Leopard. Plenty more of this to come.

It’s a beautiful Friday here in Blighty and I would like to update my readers on what the MSM do not tell them. The whole damned dam business will be set aside for now; let’s talk about the famous counteroffensive.

The counteroffensive started – whatever they tell you – last Monday and no, it’s not going well for the Bandera followers. This is why the issue is almost ignored in the West. Had the Ukrainians got a breakthrough, you would not be able to see anything else on TV.

For the first four days (and a half) the Ukrainians have been trying to find a hole, or rather a weak spot, in the Russian defence. Once found, they want to get through in force, throwing all they have, plus the sink, at their enemy. They expect – as we all do – that the Russians will retreat to their well-fortified rear positions, profiting of the “stretching” of the Ukrainian forces to inflict them as much damage as possible as they limit their own losses. After that, it will be a question of whether these rear positions hold, or not (spoiler alert: of course they will hold).

The expected retreat, when it comes, will give the Ukrainian side around a week of party time, as the drum of the Ukrainian Advance is played incessantly and Reddit is awash of news of impending Russian disaster, imminent coup in Moscow, and a suicidal – or dead – Putin. How long this will go on is anybody’s guess, but the clobbering after the first breakthrough is assured, as the Russian will throw overwhelming combined ground, naval and air power into whatever sector of the front it is necessary.

The results of the first four and a half day of the offensive are as follows:

The Ukrainians have, up to now, found no weak spot. There was no breakthrough anywhere. They keep pushing as I write this.

The Russians have, up to now, not retreated. Not even the orderly “trap” retreat, making the Ukrainian go through 20 km of pampa – as they get shelled mercilessly – that everybody had expected.

The Ukrainians have still not launched the “go for broke” assault (that will happen if and when they find a suitable occasion), but they have already employed rather substantial personnel and material. This includes Leopards, Bradleys, the lot. At least one of the famous NATO-trained, nine Elite Brigades have also already been thrown in the battle.

The Ukrainians are suffering serious losses. This includes Leopards, Bradleys, the lot… again. The Russians keep their positions. Their losses are limited to minimal. They are clearly enjoying the show so much, that they don’t find it necessary – up to now – to move back to their rear fortifications. This is unexpected and, I think, ominous for the Bandera Boys.

—-

How this will end, it’s very easy to predict. If the Ukrainian Army does not find a breakthrough, they will downplay the entire thing as “not the real one”, promising you a glorious victory after many squadrons of F-16 have arrived. If they find the breakthrough, they will have to expose themselves to the vastly superior Russian combined operations (from infantry to armoured vehicles, from artillery to airplanes, and from missile-launching ships to their superior and far more numerous drones), which will simply make mincemeat of them, admittedly at the cost of higher losses as the going gets though.

As to the rest – logistics, production ability, financial means, raw materials, intelligence air defence – the Russians are so superior it’s not even funny, though it is certainly pleasant. The only thing the Ukrainian can do is acts of terrorism; but this carries a high risk, as Mr Budanov (now disappeared some ten days after he bragged of killing Russian civilians, and likely killed in a bunker-busting missile attack) will testify.

Good news all around, then, but no reason for complacency. I will keep you posted.

Pray for the soul of all those who die, including our enemies.

Because we are Christians, and we pray for our enemies.