The level of stupidity reached by the Vatican is now beyond words, but I will try to put some of them on the record.

Fraternity is only human. Dogs, cats, and squirrels do not enjoy “fraternity”.

Fraternity is only among brothers. My brothers are my biological brothers, and those who are my brothers in Christ. Muslims, Hindus etc are not my brothers. There is no fraternity with them. We share human nature, but not fraternity. To say that we are all brothers is to severely downplay the fact that they are heathens and/or infidels. This is, in fact, the least “brotherly” thing we can do.

The Church is not there to promote this “human fraternity”, which to me smells a lot of freemasonry. The Church is there to promote fraternity in Christ. This is why our religion is called “Christianity” instead of “Fraternity”.

The hopefully dying Francis is, once again, trying to make us believe that this soppy “citizens of the world” Mickey-Mouse religion is something to do with Christianity. It isn’t.

When will all this rubbish end? Will the death of the tyrant suffice?

Let’s hope we’ll find out soon.