“Human Fraternity”??!!

Jun 12

Posted by

The level of stupidity reached by the Vatican is now beyond words, but I will try to put some of them on the record.

Fraternity is only human. Dogs, cats, and squirrels do not enjoy “fraternity”.

Fraternity is only among brothers. My brothers are my biological brothers, and those who are my brothers in Christ. Muslims, Hindus etc are not my brothers. There is no fraternity with them. We share human nature, but not fraternity. To say that we are all brothers is to severely downplay the fact that they are heathens and/or infidels. This is, in fact, the least “brotherly” thing we can do.

The Church is not there to promote this “human fraternity”, which to me smells a lot of freemasonry. The Church is there to promote fraternity in Christ. This is why our religion is called “Christianity” instead of “Fraternity”.

The hopefully dying Francis is, once again, trying to make us believe that this soppy “citizens of the world” Mickey-Mouse religion is something to do with Christianity. It isn’t.

When will all this rubbish end? Will the death of the tyrant suffice?

Let’s hope we’ll find out soon.

Posted on June 12, 2023, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: