A Tale Of Two Souls.

Berlusconi’s Boss.

Silvio Berlusconi has died. May he rest in peace, and I think that the man – who was very smart – was intelligent enough to make an effort and die at peace with the Lord.

But this post is not necessarily about this.

This post is, in the first instance, about the fact that Berlusconi was showing the same situation as our own Clown In Chief. Age, rush visits to the hospital, then out of the hospital with the news that he is, considering the age, in good shape. Only in the last days there were more worrying rumours, but otherwise the guy was mirroring Francis.

It can go very fast. It can go very fast at all ages, but particularly at that age. Berlusconi was a billionaire with access to the best medical care money can buy. Francis is a pope with comparable resources at his disposal.

Both of them are destined for their meeting with the Lord – or lack of it as the case may be – at exactly the hour, minute and millisecond that was appointed for them since the beginning of time. But they are very different souls. In fact, they are diametrically opposed sinner types.

Berlusconi has, now, no doubts anymore. Truth – be it wonderful, painful, or absolutely terrifying – is in front of him with all the definitive majesty he has, I am afraid, often ignored when he was alive.

By all his shortcomings, Berlusconi was never known as an enemy of God. He did behave like one at times – most scandalous is his support for so-called gay marriage in retaliation of the Vatican ditching him, and under the influence of one of his last concubines – but he had nothing of the arrogance of the guy who thinks God is an invention for the gullible. In fact, I think that the man was very conflicted between the temptations of power and money, which he was very publicly unable to resist, and the gnawing consciousness that he was playing a very, very risky game. He was rumoured to have a priest he was very near to, and who was his, so to speak, spiritual adviser. As a concubine, he was excluded from communion and confession. I think he was not good enough to live a better life, but smart enough to be very afraid of his conduct anyway.

I have still to read details of his last hours, most importantly of whether he received the Last Rites, but I would be very surprised if he didn’t, and I think his repentance, if such there was, was sincere; because Berlusconi was this: a mixture of shamelessness and fundamental loyalty to what he thought important, like friendships and Fatherland, and a guy focused on doing everything at its best. If God gave him the grace to seek repentance, I think his last confession was the one of a champ.

The other soul is, I think, a different situation. If you ask me, I would say that Francis embodies the sin of pride, and shows a stunning display of malice, in exactly the same way as Berlusconi was the embodiment of the sin of lust, and of the tragedy of human weakness.

The window of opportunity is closing fast for Francis. He will have followed Berlusconi’s last couple of months, and will now understand – unless the doctors already told him – that his train is approaching its terminus.

In your charity, I invite you to pray for both. For the weak one, because we are all weak. For the proud one, because he has an invaluable immortal soul.

It can go very fast.

I wonder if Francis realises, at least, this.