The Pervert Emperor Has No Clothes (Plus: Why The Fag Index Is Pure Poison)

The pervert emperor has no clothes. The linked articles teaches us a number of very interesting lessons in the matter.

The first: the bullying ends when the first courageous guy stands up. In this case, the courageous guy was a (ha!!) Russian guy, Ivan Provorov. May God reward him richly.

The second: the desperate attempts to backpedal (or escape the clutches of the pervert lobby) predate the Bud Light fiasco. The article clearly states that even woke MLB issued a ban on rainbow gear back in February, that is: before even the pre-season, and way before the Bud Light fiasco. I think even those idiots at the MLB saw the storm coming after the events in the NHL, but I will go out on a limb and say that likely they had noticed the anger among their fans way before Provorov’s stand. This means that the rainbow mafia was seen as toxic even before Bud Light committed harakiri in that stupidest of ways.

The third: money still comes before pressure. Make no mistake, those at the NHL or MLB have not discovered decency. They are as indecent now as they were before. The issue here is that it costs money. Hence, we, the decent people, need to kick these people in the Low Countries and destroys their brands, so that the others understand.

People and companies are starting to see through it. Individual investors are getting increasingly more aware that their own pension and investment funds are promoting the perversion of their children and nephews. At the same time, company owners are discovering that it is no good to score well in the Fag Index if your company gets destroyed as a result.

The signals are multiplying that the woke people in the pr and advertising departments are only a part of the problem. A probably bigger part is played by the likes of BlackRock, which try to force companies into woke submission through fake parameters like “ESG”. Hence, if you don’t celebrate perverts of all kind, these huge funds will not buy your shares, directly damaging a company’s value as they are such a massive part of global investments. The same goes for the huge state or regional pension funds, like the Californian one.

We will need a long time before these conclusions reach the broad public, and more CEOs will have to go before sanity comes back again. Still, look at how easy, in the end, it was. One brave guy seriously damaged the fag agenda in not one, but two leagues.

On the one side is madness. On the other, sanity.

The perverts will always swim against the current.