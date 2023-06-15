Fighting The Disease With More Disease

An unlinkable magazine pretending to be Catholic reports about a US bishops’ plan to counter the exodus of Hispanic Catholics, which is so visibly flawed by now even Stevie Wonder can see the problem from a mile away.

We see here the fundamental problem of post- V II tofu Catholicism: they spend six decades telling everybody it’s not important if you aren’t Catholic, and it’s better not to stress what actually makes us Catholic; then they – officially, at least – want to counter the trend they have, themselves, sanctioned and encouraged.

The unlinkable article also has a visual explanation of the problem: women holding their hands out, in that sanctimonious way we have all seen practising, during the Our Father. I do believe if you are into that stuff, it’s difficult not to recognise the Proddies do this sort of happy-clappy and look-at-me-and-the-Spirit-being-buddies nonsense much better.

From the article, it is clear that the medicine is supposed to be the administration of more disease: “share the goodness of Christ”, “being Church”, “professional lay ministry”, and all that vapid, anodyne, V II feel-good sloganising that took the place of the Sacraments, the Commandments, and proper instruction.

I wondered, for a brief moment, why the US bishops would do that; excluding the Satanist motive, of course, which I would say most of them certainly do not have (exceptions are, these days, always possible).

But then I realised that, when you have been trapped in V II for decades, it gets very difficult to start thinking like a Catholic again. Firstly, you have likely lost the faith. Secondly, you can’t change ways without admitting that you had it wrong for decades. Thirdly, you will attract the ire of the Professional Nice Prelates, who can’t stand the idea that someone might actually start preaching Catholicism with its utterly non-nice truths. Before you know, all kind of insults ending with “phobic” would be addressed at you, Francis would spit in your eye from a 6000-miles-away hospital, and the FBI would take a marked interest in your private life. As you have likely lost the faith anyway, you’ll just do what’s convenient to you and blather nonsense about (put here your favourite V II buzzword).

Meanwhile, more and more horribly instructed Hispanics will wonder what they are doing in the local parish, where a priest with a suspiciously shrill voice can only blather about niceness and social justice, and will start envying their friends, who come back from their Sunday service broadly instructed (if wrongly in the details), confirmed in their Christian faith, and possibly even warned about hell. From there to starting attending a Protestant service it’s only a matter of time.

You would say this is not difficult to realise. It is not. I have just given you three reasons why nothing is done anyway.

Still: I am rooting for one particular undertaker in Rome, and know that God, in His Providence, has already arranged everything wonderfully since before the beginning of time.

And this thought, my read reader, will make my day, anyway.