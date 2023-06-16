More Friday Sitrepping

One week has passed since my last Ukrainian report. So little, but so much, has happened.

In short: in the seven days following my last report, the Ukraine has advanced as much as, I don’t know, three metres or thereabouts, and they have passed half this time licking their wounds from the clobbering of last week.

Is this non-news? No. This is very relevant news. It means that a colossal failure is now taking shape before our eyes. Even the Washington Post must admit that the counteroffensive has started, and it’s going very badly. Worse: there are heavy losses even in those brigades that have the allegedly so sophisticated Western equipment. It is now official that several of the highly rated Leopard 2 have been destroyed without even firing a shell, because they couldn’t even get past the Russian minefields. Ouch!!

This is huge for the continuation of this conflict. The West is now observing – likely in disbelief – that their well-trained army could not even dent the Russian defences, and this tells them everything they need to know about how this will end.

The height of ridicule would be for the Ukrainian leadership to simply deny the offensive started in the first place. Absurd for those who inform themselves – even for the readership of the Washington Post -, but likely quite believable for those who have frozen their brain a long time ago, preferring the Ukrainian propaganda instead.

It’s quite easy to gaslight the masses if you have enough media firepower. Look at COVID!

People in the West will (likely) choose to believe that the “offensive” really wasn’t one, which means that the Ukrainians will keep being massacred, that Lockheed & Co. will keep making a lot of money, and that everybody (but the dead soldiers) will continue to fight another day. Now, if they only had a half-dozen squadrons of F-16…. /s

Meanwhile, the always involuntarily funny Mr Mark Milley informs us that not 60k or 120k, but the whole of 6 thousand are being trained by the combined West!

Boy, I am impressed! You could cover an entire week of Ukrainians Killed In Action with that when, of course, the training has been completed. Plus, these people will be trained by several different armies, with different standards and, perhaps, different tactics. Imagine the fun!

This is enough sitrepping for this week.

Pray for the dead and wounded.

Even those, who are in most need of His mercy.