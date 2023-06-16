Sad Day, Or: Not This Time
Well, clearly it was not meant to be this time.
Sad, really. I think it would have been the end of an extremely sad chapter for the Church and the Catholic faith.
The lewd, arrogant, astonishingly ignorant boor will keep being around. I suspect his blathering might get worse as he sees the end approaching. But it wasn’t to be.
But take courage: time is on our side and this, too, will end.
And whatever comes after, at least it will not be him. At least there will a consolation in knowing that he, too, had, in the end, to give his account.
I am saddened at the news. I am saddened because I love Christ and His Church. But it is not for me to decide.
Everything at the appointed time.
Posted on June 16, 2023, in Bad Shepherds, Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.
Leave a comment
Comments 0