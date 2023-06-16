Sad Day, Or: Not This Time

Well, clearly it was not meant to be this time.

Sad, really. I think it would have been the end of an extremely sad chapter for the Church and the Catholic faith.

The lewd, arrogant, astonishingly ignorant boor will keep being around. I suspect his blathering might get worse as he sees the end approaching. But it wasn’t to be.

But take courage: time is on our side and this, too, will end.

And whatever comes after, at least it will not be him. At least there will a consolation in knowing that he, too, had, in the end, to give his account.

I am saddened at the news. I am saddened because I love Christ and His Church. But it is not for me to decide.

Everything at the appointed time.

