Woke PervoArmy Now Officially In The Defensive

I wonder what the PINK and the LIGHT BLUE stand for? Or… do I?

Slowly, but surely, it appears that some form of resistance is taking place against the Pervowoke agenda. It’s not an isolated phenomenon, either. Whether this continues only time will tell, but I would say that the signs are encouraging.

The British Government, which is as dumb as they come, is allegedly acting to tackle woke activists in the schools. Revolutionary principles like the fact that a pupil cannot be forced to call a boy “girl” or “helicopter” should be enshrined into legislative measures. Also, parents will have to be informed at the first sign of their son or daughter giving signs of madness. Not ideal – perverted parents will still be allowed to keep perverting their children – but an important step in the right direction. Note here that the UK has already forbidden physical or hormonal mutilation for minors. I am sure the UK Government is already considered “transphobic” in San Francisco (but probably, over there pretty much everyone outside of Pervofornia is).

Always talking of England, I can tell you that this year you can hear open mockery of the “pride month”, and open hostility with the entire homo agenda, that just wasn’t there last year. The fact is, as the pervs move into child grooming territory, parents start to pay attention.

Again, it’s anecdotal evidence, but boy, it’s there…

Then there is the massive flop of the latest Woke venture of the PervoMouse. Walt Disney’s latest movie was a global flop, and it is clear it will leave a 100 to 200 million dollar hole in their balance sheet. Congrats, PervoMouse. You managed to screw it up massively as, by now, everybody had expected. Many happy “returns”!!

Newsflash: in 2023, and worldwide, nothing says “perv” like the PervoMouse!

It does not stop there, either. “Approval” for pervomarriage is rapidly going back even in the woke US. I think I know why: more and more people start to realise that those people will claim that they only want to be left alone, but then *they will never leave you alone*.

This is something that was always clear to people with a Christian background, but is getting more and more evident to the agnostic, and generally “laissez faire”, mainstream. Once again, we see Providence at work, with the same people who so enjoyed giving a show of tolerance ten or fifteen years ago now discovering that their daughter have to look at the dangling bits of a bearded “girl” in the locker room, and woe to the one who protests, or go to swimming practice knowing that they have no chance to excel, because they happen to lack a penis.

Quite entertaining, I must say. You wanted to be an apostle of tolerance? Let’s see how your daughter “includes the other”, shall we?

Of course, we don’t know if this is just a bump on PervoRoad, or the start of a trend that will take momentum in the next years. However, it seems to me that one important demographic, the parents of young children, are now watching the whole rainbow flag very attentively, and many of them with entirely new eyes.

Meanwhile, June is about to end, and I have never seen such a tiredness with all things “pervorainbow” like this year. It reminds me of the Halloween stuff, which, here in the UK, grew to a fully imported craze only a few years ago, and has been deflating since.

I think it was, from their pervoperspective, a mistake for the homos and dykes to allow the pervotrans to highjack the “movement”. It was all going so swimmingly with the unspoken grooming agenda, then those freak shows came out and made the thing evident for everyone! Ouch!!

We all know masses can be easily manipulated, to an extent. What is happening now is the testing of exactly this extent.

For the assorted pervs, it might have been a test too much.