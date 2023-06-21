Sodomites And Accomplices, Or: Why The Church Does **NOT** Have An Abuse Problem.

One day there will be a horrible, horrible awakening…

Another “abuse” scandal is, as they say, “rocking” the Church in France. Accused are, this time, not one but two Bishops. One of the victims is – colour me surprised – a guy called Nicholas.

Now: I wasn’t there, and I don’t know whether, in this instance, the accusations are credible or not. But what I can tell you is this:

1. It keeps happening, and

2. It involves the sin that, nowadays, constantly dares to speak its name.

It seems to me that, once again, an either incompetent, or corrupt, or outright perverted hierarchy keeps doing the same things and wondering that it gets the same results.

Let me spell it more eloquently for you: with rare exceptions, clerical sexual abuse is committed by homosexuals. Sexual abuse against boys is, for obvious reasons, always committed by homosexual priests. We have an abuse problem because we have a homosexual clergy problem. It’s as simple as that.

You would think, a shepherd knows that? You would think, a Bishop who has been around for many decades has the street smarts to observe the reality around him, and draw the rather obvious conclusions?

But what if the Bishop himself is homosexual? What if he is, at the same time, protected and blackmailed by other homosexual clergymen, bishops and cardinals? What if the Bishop is, at the very least, indebted to powerful homosexual clergymen, and an integral part of their power system?

Does it start to make sense, now, that the intake of homosexual priests would continue, and the scandals would continue, and those clergymen – be they priests, bishops, or cardinals; and who knows whether the one or other Cardinal becomes Pope!! – who are discovered, limit themselves to resign and keep being protected after they are out of the headlines, and (how is Cardinal McCarrick living these days?) go on with their lives without grave consequences?

In case you think I am being too harsh here, kindly reflect that Father James “Georgina” Martin, the most evidently camp example of flaming queen you can find in the entire priestly gay sauna, a guy I have, in these many years, never seen even hinting that he might, in theory, be straight, is received with all honours by the pope himself, who also writes kind letters to him meant for publication?

The fish stinks from the head down. The Church is being queered from Francis down.

The “clergy abuse” scandal is, in its absolute vast majority, a homosexual clergy scandal. Get rid of the homo clergy, and you will have, ipso facto, eradicated the vast majority of the “abuse” problem.

The biggest abuse, here, is the rape of the Church through a vast number of sodomites and their accomplices; one of whom, whether sodomite or accomplice, dresses in white.

This, not “the abuse”, is the issue. “Abuse” is a word that means nothing unless one understand what is really going on. “Abuse” is an easy escape from the very real issue of homosexual infiltration of the Church. “Abuse” is, in fact, just a deflection.

The Church does not have an “abuse” problem.

The Church has a homosexual, and most often sodomite, problem.

Cure that, and the rest will heal by itself.