The Last Chance And The Titan

Memento mori!

Let’s say you are a very adventurous Billionaire. You love doing things very few others can, “push the boundaries” (as they say) of what is possible, explore the world but also explore, and win, your fears.

Let us say – just a hypothesis here – that you don’t believe in God, or that you prefer to not deal with the issue itself. Life is beautiful, a lot of pleasures- both licit and illicit – are available to you, and you don’t want to deal with the momentous question of what happens when the curtain falls. Not yet, at least.

Meanwhile, God watches over you as he does with everybody – even atheists and infidels – and he desires, antecedently at least, your salvation as he does – antecedently at least – with everybody.

He might then, in His Providential ways, arrange things in order to give you, and a handful of others – some very rich, too, or born of great wealth – also providentially chosen, a last chance to die at peace with Him. This can be – if you are Catholic – a last confession before embarking in a venture that promises to look exciting, but not devoid of risks. Or He could prompt you to a perfect contrition. Or, perhaps when things start going wrong, he might even arouse in your heart a sudden desire for Him and His forgiveness you did not even know you had in your heart.

The Titan submersible, a very expensive toy for very rich people, is now missing at sea. We will know more later today, but at this point it is not realistic to expect any surviving occupier. But one day, the Titan will be found, and we will all know whether the occupiers had a long, long time to make their peace with the Lord, or whether they had to answer His hidden call before a sudden implosion almost instantly reduced everybody to something resembling strongly compressed jelly.

The world will wonder how all could go so wrong, and will call this tragedy a loss. We, who are accustomed to think of both world and individual events in a providential way, will think that this was just a last chance, or a way to be better prepared for the moment appointed for each of the occupiers from all eternity.

And as we pray for the poor souls, who might – we will know only in time – have stared their fate in the face for a very long time, we reflect that nothing happens by chance; that there is a rhyme and reason for everything, and that God arranges everything in a way conformed to His inscrutable, but perfect Will.

Individual lives have such different trajectories, and will see one dying after a life of poverty in a Peruvian rural village, and another dying in a rich tourist submersible after extremely wealthy years. The ones and the others will follow exactly the pattern providentially decided for them.

Pray for the dead today, and spare a little prayer for all those, billionaires or not, that have gone to their judgment in the last few days.