Get Woke, Go Boom

Sadly, the submersible story ended as we had all feared. Some eternal rests are in order. However, more information has come out since I wrote my first post.

The company owner was a strange mixture of entrepreneurship, slapdash attitude, utter lack of professionalism and (see below) wokeness. He was warned many times, and by many people in the “community” (apparently there is an entire industry offering this kind of experience), that he was being careless with his own and other people’s lives. He had fired a guy who had expressed concerns. If you look at the videos of James Cameron, the “Titanic” film director and, actually, another deep submersible aficionado, you see the big difference that went between professional outfits and this company here.

However, this post is not about this. This post is about Stockton Rush (the owner/CEO of the company and one of the victims) going all woke and letting wokeness decide his hires. The video above has all the lurid details, up to the girl posting videos of her visiting a drag show, because hey, she needs that people forget that she is White.

Mr Stockton did not want to hire “50 years old white guys” (this is a double whammy: ageism and racism!). He probably wanted to save on the cost of hiring qualified personnel, or he wanted to signal virtue as he was not well regarded in the industry. Perhaps he was just dumb, as in: Libtard. But it is difficult not to see in his attitude a direct cause of the tragedy.

Those 50 years old white men would have warned him of the issues his submersible would be facing with repeated immersion; they would have warned him that his outfit was quite a mickey mouse one compared to what the competition did. They would have asked him to build something that can actually be certified (as other submersibles are; again, this industry is much bigger than one might think). They would have, in short, done what 50 years old White men tend to do: bring in professionalism instead of wokeness. Once again, I think that Mr Rush likely faked wokeness in order to “look racially good”, deflect criticism, and avoid unpleasant questions. The modern world forgives a lot to anti-White racists.

A word of caution to the Billionaires reading this: before you pick the partner for your next exotic adventure, have your people do a thorough due diligence and take care that the company you are choosing has no trace of wokeness in itself.

If this is not the case, run – literally – for your life.