Satan At Work

Kindly note the light blue and the pink…

It seems we are now going to get the lawsuits.

Don’t get me wrong, I have no sympathy whatsoever for a girl who, at the ripe age of eleven/twelve/thirteen decides that she wants to be a boy. Now do I have any sympathy for the parents, who are clearly criminals who need to go to jail.

However, things being what they are, we are going to get a number of eleven/twelve/thirteen years olds who sue and say “I was not told how stupid it is for a girl to want to be a boy”. Similarly – and probably due to the strong smell of money – we are going to have a number of parents who now say “we were pressured into mutilating our child”. Extremely dumb, or outright criminal, all of them.

But this is not about their stupidity. It’s about the cautionary tale effect on others who are almost as stupid, but with just a little of sanity left.

The horror story you can follow in the link is really out of Satan’s operating manual. It’s not only the speed of the decisions that shocks those who are not in the know. It is the ideological bent! “You should go to the faggot event!”, says the counsellor, of whom we are not told whether he/she is straight (my pint is on “as bent as they come”: see here for a list of needed vocabulary!) You would think these people are, mainly, about the money. Not so. It is about the recruitment.

I’d love to know how many people in the “business” of trying to change sex are perverts of all sorts, or even trannies, themselves. Who knows, the times are so dumb that one can easily imagine that it be fully allowed, and considered normal, that a perverted “expert” suggest to a young boy or girl that he/she should become as perverted as the “expert” is, because “no h8”, remember?

Hopefully this madness will start to subside soon. Mind, the devil will not give up so easily, and the comments of the article inform us that Vermont (I think, the most atheist state in the US) is now trying to protect doctors from lawsuits. But it will likely be in vain. When the horror stories start to circulate, they will take a lot of wind out of Satan’s sails. As to the ability of Vermont to exclude the doctors’ liability, I can well imagine it will be more complicated than a state law.

The freak show factory, fuelled by money and freak show activists, might soon grind to a halt.

It would be a small, but meaningful, step towards sanity.