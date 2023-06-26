Lord Byron meets Jailhouse Rock: Prigozhin Plays The Romantic Hero.

Seen the horrible amount of disinformation I read on Western media, I feel obliged to say my two cents about the Prigozhin “March to Moscow” that wasn’t one. I will limit myself to bullet points countering the worst of the Western propaganda.

This wasn’t a coup. Not even half of it. This was insubordination turned into open mutiny. Not with a word did Prigozhin ever say that he wanted to depose Putin. In fact, he said he wanted to help him. Prigozhin is an arrogant man. He is a spoiled, aggressive, bullying billionaire (with a *big* inmate past) accustomed to have his ways and not easily intimidated. But he is patriotic, courageous, and extremely popular in Russia. Prigozhin is, very clearly, a risk-taker. When you have spent nine years in Soviet prisons you see “risk” in a different way than normal people. I think he knew that he would not be killed, and that he would not push his little theatre to the point of having blood spilled and his neck on the chopping block. The guy has had a big mouth for month. This was the big gesture that goes with the big mouth. Prigozhin is extremely popular in Russia. He is seen as a “doer”, a “fighter”. He has that bulldog attitude that makes him, in the Russian imagination, more similar to Zhukov than to Putin. This is, I think, why he decided to run a calculated risk, with a high probability that he would not be killed. Another guy would have been dead by 10am. Prigozhin was angry because, in his relentless feud against Shoigu and Gerasimov, he was losing badly. In fact, we now know that the plan was to officially “incorporate” the Ukrainian Wagner troops into the Russian army. Clearly, this means that he himself was seen as too much of a hothead to leave him at the head of such a powerful organisation. Prigozhin reacted, whatever other crap he said (and he says a lot of it), to this and this alone. This was money (a lot) and influence (also a lot) going away. Very bad for a fiery billionaire who has clearly decided that only the role of Minister of Defence is good enough for him. Make no mistake: Putin can squash Prigozhin like an insect if he thinks the madman has to go. But Putin is prudent, and Prigozhin is popular, and Putin is not really into squashing people like insects. Several airships have gone down. We don’t know the exact circumstances. Some say this was some “rogue” air force commander ordering his choppers to attack or provoke Wagner; other say it was a tragic misunderstanding. I have no doubt *Prigozhin did not want this*, for the reasons explained above. Prigozhin loses, but he loses in a sort of romantic, warrior-like fashion. He still loses Wagner in the Ukraine (that’s money and influence gone). He apparently still loses against Gerasimov and Shoigu (who are both still there, undisturbed. The Kremlin has said there will be no personnel changes). He is even kicked out of Russia, and was already spotted in Minsk. No doubt, he will build the aura of the “exiled hero” there. Lord Byron meets Jailhouse Rock. Billionaires have a different set of priorities. He has everything material, he wants fame, glory and power. Plus, he will keep thousand of Wagner troops in Belarus, Asia and Africa. He keeps his billions, his big mouth and his reputation. But Shoigu appears to have won, and he knows it. However, Prigo being Prigo he took care that he made his enemies’ victory as difficult as possible. Putin goes out of this not weaker, but stronger. Everybody and his dog rallied in his favour in no time. It was clear to all that it was, here, Putin who decided the way in which Prigozhin is made to stop being a spoiled brat. Putin had the whole circus dismantled in a matter of hours, the only dead people being the victims of misunderstandings. He did quite right. I am pretty sure he profited to flush out those who aren’t fully on his side. Quite a smart cookie, this one. Some people say this was all staged. I don’t believe it. Prigo was about to be deprived of control of Wagner in the Ukraine exactly because he is a maverick. The simple, logical explanation is that he decided to risk, knowing he would most likely get out of it with his life and money intact. Some say that Prigo also made other points, with which many senior commander agree: the war has gone on for too long, the Russian side is too prudent, Shoigu and Gerasimov are a brake. I don’t know whether there is any truth in this. It does not justify a mutiny anyway.

So, this is all.

My rosary today is for Vladimir Putin. I was never in any doubt that he was in no danger whatsoever. But I still think he is God’s gift to Christianity.