Disobedience In The Times Of The Pygmy Cardinals.

Cardinal Mueller has just ordained six new priests.

With a Traditional Latin Mass.

Mueller is, God knows, no Traditionalist. In fact, I think his orthodoxy has been found lacking in past years, particularly in regard to his extremely unhealthy sympathy for the so-called liberation theology. Still, one must say that the guy is, a lot of the times, recognisably Catholic.

Mueller is also not linked to the FSSP, or to some other Traditionalist order. His celebrating this important Mass in the Vetus Ordo can only signify that he wanted the whole planet to know about it.

Yep. This is what happens when the King is old and frail, and everybody knows his kingdom is coming to an end. Centrifugal forces start to appear everywhere. More or less subtle forms of disobedience start to appear. This is intelligent disobedience, because it is a disobedience to Francis that signals obedience to Christ. Still, it seems to me that the lesson is obvious here: the writing is on the wall, and Mueller, like many others, can’t wait for the Post-Francis era.

If I wanted to be particularly optimist, I could even say this: that this slight from a high-profile Cardinal like Mueller might well be the tip of the iceberg, and signify an insufferance of the Evil Clown that is more widespread than it appears.

I welcome all these signs of disobedience to the tyrant. I wish there were more. I wish, in fact, that the disobedience had come many years before, and that it had been far more vocal.

But we live in time of Pygmy Cardinals. I think this is pretty much the most we can expect for now.