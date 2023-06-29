Jim Crow Revisited

The Supreme Court has today ruled that universities cannot be openly racist, that is: they cannot decide admission, 1877 style, based on the skin colour. I am happy that they have sided with sanity.

However, it seems to me that this is just a half victory, as the screaming of the Libtards abundantly shows. Whether it is about race or religion (in fact, more easily so if it is about religion) if the discrimination mentality is in the heads, it will find a way in the concrete action.

It does not take a genius to understand that liberal university will now start looking for the modern equivalent of the Jim Crow laws and rules used to discriminate against Blacks after the Secession War. They will do so because this is the dominant thinking in these institutions. As already stated, Faith will receive exactly the same treatment, or a worse one.

You would think that a ruling like today’s would cause these Universities to stop and pause, to acknowledge the way White and Asians have been discriminated against, and to work towards a society in which one is judged by the content of his character. This is not going to happen.

Not for the first time (I wrote a long post yesterday which I irretrievably deleted by mistake) I see a fundamental issue in the very social fabric of the United States. If there is no shared set of values, and actually there are opposite values, at some points the conflict will end up in violence.

Here’s hoping that, when it happens, the side with the 300 millions rifles will prevail.