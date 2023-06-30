Of Krematorsk, Advisers, And Ukrainian Sluts.

There’s nowhere safe here, pal…

The Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov, has spelled it very clearly for dumb Westerners yesterday: Western military trainers and “advisers” in Ukraine are military targets. Fairly obvious, you will say. But Western journalists and politicians are a thick bunch, so they need to be told bluntly.

What happened in Krematorsk some days ago is the most banal of war events: concentration of enemies, missile, boom. The “issue” here is that, for some reason, Western mercenaries and NATO soldiers think that the rules do not apply to them, or that the rainbow patches and portable make-up sets make them invulnerable to missile attack. Alas for them, not.

A concentration of enemies is a military target. Civilians are well advised to avoid places with military people around, because the missile does not distinguish between the western officers and the young Ukrainian sluts in mini rock looking for a fling, or a US passport. In fact, military people should not congregate in civilian places, exactly in order to avoid civilian casualties. Still, the military target remains legitimate. Were this not the case, any big warship could avoid attacks by installing a disco.

Now: I am not in Krematorsk right now, and I cannot tell you whether the info going around (big concentration of Western and Ukrainian officers, and (cough) “social space” as described above) is true; but the Russian missiles are fairly expensive, the massive loss of officers is very well documented, and everybody can switch his brain on, and add two and two.

The time of largely untouched Western meddling in the Ukraine is coming to an end. Everyone who is there to help the Ukrainian military effort, with whatever flimsy excuse, will be targeted. When they are dead, hysterical Ukrainian screaming about “war crimes” will not bring them back to life.

Mr Dementia will, at some point, have to give an account of how many Americans have died in that meat grinder called “The Ukraine”.

I can’t imagine this will help his re-election effort.