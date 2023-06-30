Science! Vaccidental Deaths Show No Sign Of Abatement.

As my readers well know, I am old.

I am so old that I can remember the time when people died of old age. When they did not die of old age, they died of something. They had a car accident, or they had an overdose, or they had a cancer, or they had diabetes. When they died of heart attack, they were normally very fat. When they died, generally, the reason for their dead was perfectly clear: XY had been battling leukaemia for a while, and now he has died.

Not anymore. Nowadays, people just die.

They drop dead. They die in their sleep. They have heart attacks in their twenties. It is happening to a number of people, some of them with a certain notoriety. The professional player who had complained about having to get the vaccine, and then getting a myocarditis, and then dying at 28 during medical tests is just some days old. The last one is the tattooed Mexican doctor, obviously vaxxed and multiboosted, who vaxxed people on Mexican TV, because vaccinations are fun, you know.

Mexican guy died, tattoos and all, in his sleep at the not very ripe age of 42.

Sad. So sad.

Now, let us follow… science and let us reflect what has happened, in the last years, that caused so many young and healthy people to drop dead. Is it the epidemic of tattoos? Or the epidemic of blue hair? Could it be that c-c-climate c-c-change is causing hearts to simply stop beating? Or perhaps Greta is so ugly that the heart shuts down?

Hhhhmmmm….

Thought not.

You know what? I will go out on a limb and actually state that it was a medical experiment on a planetary scale, that forced most of the West to be treated like human Guinea pigs.

If you think this is far fetched, you may want to deepen the Blue Hair theory, or the Tattoo Connection.

As for me, I will follow science.