The Art Of Not Going To Hell Explained In Eight Easy Points.

When I read references to the kissing guy and the new head of the CDF, I thought it was a joke. Same name, I thought, or just a reference to the two guys coming from the same Country. Can’t be that Francis put such a guy at the head of the CDF.

Turns out I was wrong. Faggokisser really is the new head of the CDF.

You really can’t make this up. It’s like making a lewd old atheist Pope. Yes, it can happen, but it is an aberration that might well be discussed – and mocked – in one thousand years.

Some of you will ask how we react to this. In my eyes it is very simple:

Pray more Do more penance Spend more time instructing yourself on proper Catholic doctrine. Do not follow this guy’s errors. In fact, be very vocal against them in your circle of influence. Pray that Francis dies soon. Pray some more that Francis dies soon. Pray even more that Francis dies soon.

Remember, this war was never to be won with human means. It’s not a football match where the side with the vast technical/class superiority will most likely win. This was always a very public attempt of Satan to take over the Church, whereby all the countless people working on the side of the demons, wittingly or unwittingly, have always allowed those properly instructed to clearly see what they were, are, and will be doing.

We have aggressive reprobation all around us now, even within the highest ranks of the Church. It does not mean we have to follow the reprobates’ fate. In fact, their antics should be exactly what gives us the motivation to deepen our knowledge of – and love for – Christ and His Church.

God is a master of unintended (by man) but providential (through God) consequences. I suspect this another one of those plays.

Let the CDF cover itself in shame.

Real Catholics will not fall in the trap.