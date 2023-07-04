Douce France…. Or not…

In France, huge riots erupt because a 17 years old guy (an age at which, in France, you cannot drive), and who already had precedents with the police, did not stop when asked (I wasn’t there; but I assure you where I come from being shot at in these circumstances is to be expected). The usual mix of looting, breaking, and general intimidation from criminal elements ensues. If you can’t see a Muslim bomb waiting to explode, you are stupid.

The French have seen this coming from very far away. They cannot avoid being aware of the huge social tensions that are accumulating in the Country, and which see people of one particular religious affiliation slowly but surely building up a massive challenge to the sated, more or less satisfied bourgeoisie.

What has said bourgeoisie done to protect its way of living? Not much.

In the end, they kept electing and accepting politicians who sold them the tale of the multicultural coexistence. They elected Macron, and Hollande before him, and Sarkozy before him. All people, these, who either pretended, or did not even bother to pretend, that they were addressing the problem. Meanwhile, the only authentically French and Christian force, that was willing and able to tackle the issues, was – as customary everywhere in the West – accused of being rayciss and x-x-xenophobic, because wanting France to remain French is clearly very bad.

The French, as a whole, bought the lie. They kept voting for the wrong people hoping that the problem would go away. The problem did not go away. The problem is now getting nearer to their lifestyle, their children, their schools, their homes. It’s not an issue limited to the horrible Parisian peripheries, either. The disease is now acute. Antibiotics are not enough anymore.

I wonder how the French will react. The riots will subside, as these things always do. At that point, they will have to choose whether to ignore the problem, stick their collective heads in the sand and decide that this was but an unpleasant “episode”, or realise that their Country is being stolen, robbed and looted away from them in front of their very eyes and start acting accordingly.

Will they get it before it’s too late, and manage to avoid the Sharia-ization of their own Country (at which point, be assured of that, order will reign), or will they keep electing the wrong people? I am not very optimistic.

There are four full years before the next presidential elections. It’s a lot of time to persuade yourself that you are broad minded, tolerant, and oh so inclusive.

Chances are, it’s exactly what the French will keep doing.