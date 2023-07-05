Abortion Reflections

Hhmmm… wrong skin colour, I am afraid….

And it came to pass a Finnish minister, in charge for only 10 days, was forced to resign because of old statements of his, which supported some sort of “climate abortion”, that is: the abortion of af-rik-an children in order to prevent them, once born, to cause co2 emissions.

When I read the news I was initially surprised. Does Finland not have abortion already? For how many decades, by now, they have not cared whether a baby is born or killed, merely requiring one or two doctors to give the obligatory assent? And is this baby killing mentality not widespread all over the West, particularly the northern parts?

Also: is this sort of massive pre-birth genocide not exactly the same recipe advocated by globalist cabals, and billionaire “foundations” in the Bill Gates mould?

I must confess, I needed some instants of reflection. There had to be something I was missing.

And then the penny dropped.

The problem here was not the mass murder of babies in the womb. Nobody among these people really cares for them. The problem was that the babies in question were af-rik-ans!

You see, you can’t say that! Finn babies can be aborted, but “black lives matter”, see? Plus, Europe needs (better: these people think it does) the import of massive quantities of cheap workforce. Cheap workforce from Af-rik-a will ensure at the same time that the toilet bowl is spotless, and that pesky Christian traditions and mentality are destroyed!

Yep.

Now I understand why the guy had to resign. And no, Finn babies will continue to die.