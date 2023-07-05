Meet The Phantom Offensive, Or: Copium Overdose Ahead?

The widely announced Big, Fat Ukrainian Offensive, the one that Would Free Crimea And Break Russia’s Spine, is now one month and one day old.

The results? Zippo. No, I mean literally zero, unless you consider a handful of very small settlements in the buffer zone as “greater than zero”, which I personally don’t. However, the Ukrainian losses in men and material are, predictably, huge.

The geniuses on the other side are waking up to reality. General Zaluzhny (or his bot) now complains that the Ukrainians had to attack without air superiority, something NATO would never do. But the same Zaluzhny did not say that, in December or thereabouts, when he said that with 300 Western tanks, some 600 Western armoured vehicles, and some 700 Western artillery pieces he would get to Crimea. Apparently, the issue of air superiority was not an issue then.

The excuses, recriminations and wishful thinking are now beyond circus-level. General Milley wants you to believe that an “offensive” can need more than a month for you to know how it is going, and also forecasts another 8 weeks of heavy losses before the (inevitable) victory. How Ukraine is supposed to keep all the territories it will supposedly get after suffering heavy losses from an army that heavily outnumbers them, he does not say. But then again it is well-known that Milley licks the boots of his masters in public, and only timidly tries to inform them about the reality on the ground in private. Still, he is a military man, so he knows perfectly well how things are going.

The copium overdoses are everywhere. The Ukrainian foreign minister assures us the so heavily publicised offensive has not really started yet. Look, this is only the appetiser, OK? For the main course, they will wait for the F-16s. Only, nobody knows when the F16s actually come, but everybody knows that they will be no match for the Russian air Defense systems, already joyously waiting to be fed like the plant in the “little shop of horrors”.

Some people are even worse. British clowns go on TV and assure their viewers that the Ukraine is actually winning, a level of propaganda not even Dr Goebbels would have dared to shove down the throat of his very brainwashed , very obedient, very rigid, in a word very “German” Germans. In short, it’s bizarro world.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians have issues like… not having enough graves, with the result that a lot of old coffins are evicted to make place for new ones, complete with the usual sea of Ukrainian flags you now see everywhere on Telegram channels.

Look, I have bad news for you Ukro sympathisers: the Leopards 2 are burning like straw and can’t even get past the mine fields. The Western artillery pieces are taken down one by one by clearly superior, cheap, but very lethal Russian drones. The air defences of the Russians are not perfect (some of the excellent, British Storm Shadows get through, and make a lot of damage), but they are perfectly able to cut to very little pieces any number of fourth generation aircrafts (be they F16 or Gripen) the West wants to throw at them. Plus, the Russian superiority in both artillery pieces and shells is so evident by now even the Western propaganda outlets routinely admit it.

But this is not all. Amazingly, not only is the current capacity for arms production in Russia higher than in all NATO Countries together, but their own rate of increase is absolutely humiliating the West. Yes, you read it right: the Military Industrial complex of Russia alone is in front of all NATO Countries together, and the differential is increasing every month. Forget China, India, or Iran. Russia, on its own, is taking care of the entire Collective West.

Ouch.

There really is no escape from the harsh realities on the ground anymore. Russia is defeating the entire NATO as it slowly grinds down the Ukraine to very fine Nazi Dust.

This dust, the West will have to eat, all of it. I think the military commanders have understood it already, the politicians are getting to grips with the new reality, and the populace is still being drugged with massive doses of Copium until their masters find a way to justify the years-long lies. The politicians need to pay attention, though, that the populace does not get an excessive dose of Copium. At some point the drugged sheep might react, and it would not be pretty for the Baerbock Generation of utterly incompetent, perfectly ignorant, but extremely arrogant politicians.

Meanwhile, Putin is said to be in a big crisis because a holigarch stages an extremely dumb 7 hours mutiny that was not even directed against Putin himself; whilst France burns, and no msm draws from it the consequence of his career being finished. The entire copes of mainstream institutional media has become an extremely homogeneous propaganda instrument for the furthering of the aims of GloboHomo: mass immigration, globalisation, sexual perversion and demolition of Christianity, and promotion of a “democratic” system that is becoming increasing more tyrannical, and hollowed from the inside.

This conflict was supposed to bring Russia to its knees and cause GloboHomo to triumph and usher in a new age of Mainstream Faggotry. It ended up showing all the hypocrisy, incompetence and arrogance of the Western ruling class.

God bless Vladimir Putin. The only Christian fighting for sanity.