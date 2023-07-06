The Art Of Lying: Cardinal FigFag Goes All Bergoglio On The Faithful

Cardinal FigFag is here captured whilst thinking about a young Brad Pitt…

The time of Cardinal Fagnandez at the CCD – which we hope will be short, seen that the scandals are mounting already – will be another example of Bergoglian deception and double-tongued speak.

Before entering his office, the guy has already given an interview. It reads like the kind of arrogant, “I know that you know that I am lying to you, and I don’t care”, exercise that has become so typical of the Evil Clown’s modus operandi.

Just the same as Bergoglio did at the start, FigFag pretends for an instant that he will defend Catholicism. But, just the same as for Bergoglio, it is no more than trolling. Let me quote FigFag on so-called blessings for perverts:

“For this reason I think that the utmost care that one should have is to avoid rites or blessings that could fuel this confusion. Now, if a blessing is given in such a way as not to cause that confusion, it will have to be analyzed and confirmed.”

Quite the Argentinian whopper. The guy does not have any issue that perversion would be blessed. His only (fake) concern is that it must be clear that this is a homoblessing!!

One really wonders how far down the road of Satan a man must have gone to have the almighty gall to be on record with such unspeakable provocations.

Mind: he will act on his threat. He will act on his threat whilst trolling you with vague noises about defending doctrine. He will enjoy, just as Bergoglio does, the feeling that you know perfectly well what his plan is. If I did not know that little scoundrel will unfailingly have his reward, my liver would be exploding. Thankfully, we see all from the perspective of a battle Christ has already won, making the queer antics of this piece of Francis nothing more than a very ugly scene in a movie with an assured happy ending.

How do we, the actual Catholics, react to this kind of menace? If you ask me, it is very simple: by openly showing these people that we do not buy their satanic lies, and by openly saying to everybody what we think of these scoundrels.

Influence feeds on credibility. If there is no credibility, there is no influence. If the casual Catholic is easily made aware of the degree of contempt real Catholics have for these people, their ability to influence their minds will be greatly hampered.

Ten years on, and it is already common knowledge that real Catholics despise Francis, something simply not there in the time of his V II predecessors. This knowledge, and this battle, need to be spread as much as we can.

This is all we can do, and all that is required of us.

Let us not die in a position where we can be accused of being lukewarm.