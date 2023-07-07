Not committing personality suicide

Many times, when I lived in Germany, I saw documentaries about the German propaganda. The period from Autumn 1944 to April 1945 was always the most fascinating to me.

There you had him, a rather petulant-sounding Dr Goebbels assuring his people from the cinema reels that victory was assured and unavoidable. Again, and again, and again. Against all evidence and all reason.

It is widely reported that most Germans did not pretend to believe him in order to avoid risking execution (doubting victory was Wehrkraftzersetzung, a crime easily punished with death). No. They truly believed that they would win, because Goebbels said so. They also had no doubt whatsoever that, the Fuehrer himself having assured them about the outcome, the outcome would also come to pass. Neutral war observers report of a very high morale among German soldiers during the Battle for Berlin, in April 1945. Fascinating stuff.

I always wondered how this could happen, as I come from a people not really given to such fanaticism and which, to make an example, perfectly well knew how the war was really going, propaganda or no propaganda. With the years – and the sad experiences during the COVID madness – I have come to the conclusion that propaganda can only do so much. What is possibly more important is 1) a desperate desire to believe that is foundational to how a person sees himself, and 2) a fundamental, if perhaps unconfessed, loss of Christian faith, now substituted for the new, all-consuming conviction.

Germans believing Goebbels in 1945. Climate change nutcases thinking they are the “last generation” after several decades of constant humiliation of such thoughts. Facebook Westerners making extreme mental contortions to persuade themselves that the Ukrainian “offensive” is going well. Vaccine Nazis still unable to see the immense damage this medical experiment has created. They all have the two above mentioned traits in common.

Millions of people, in the West, have such a fanatical, blind faith in the impending climate catastrophe, or in the unavoidable Ukrainian victory, that they can never allow facts to get in the way of who they are. To do so would be akin to commit personality suicide, as they would be killing what they see as what defines them as people.

I don’t know if there is a cure for that, beside the brutal impact of reality. I think in many cases, if reality does not hit one hard enough, the disease will be brought to the grave. But what I can see is this: people with a strong religious feeling are not such easy prey, because their reality is grounded in Christ rather than in an ideology or fad. Anecdotical evidence tells us that people in Bavaria, who did not experience front action, had a better grasp of reality than people in Berlin, who were in close contact with the brutal facts. Again: fascinating.

The only cure, for those who want it, is faith. When Christ is God instead of Ukraine, reality appears clear in front of one’s eyes and can, even if unpleasant, be accepted as fact. When one’s god is a vaccine, or a drug addict in a green t-shirt, the self-delusion can go on for a very long time; and when reality catches up, excuses will be found. Hitler, Zelensky, Communism were defeated because of (insert here a conspiracy theory of your choice), not because reality is very real, and Mexico or Ukraine could never defeat the USA and, respectively, Russia.

If there is a cure, this cure is faith. Faith grounds people in reality. It gives them a solid compass that allows them to find orientation in the most difficult situations. It teaches them to look at earthly things as transitory. It trains them to see themselves as eternal souls rather than as small wheels in the Big Machine About To Break.

When the West recovers the Faith, it will also be immunised against hysteria. Until then, I see a difficult future, because nobody has ever been so easily manipulated as these smartphone-addicted wannabe smart people ready to follow every online-hysteria and simply impervious to facts, or reason.

Tutto si tiene, as Cavour used to say. When the fundamental truth of reality, Christ, is lost, madness – or damnation- can pave their way undisturbed.