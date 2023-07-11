Of Sleep, Providence, And Francis II.
The news of the last Consistory is out and even I, who am well exercised in optimism, had a moment of vacillation. Not of doubt, mind. But certainly a short moment of despondency.
When I read the news it was very at late at night, and I then could not muster the serenity to go to sleep, as a certain agitation and foreboding of evil things to come was dominating my thoughts.
After a while, I started to look at my alarm “in the face” and to analyse the situation rationally.
Did I doubt, before, that Bergoglio wants to do as much damage to the Church as he can? Actually, no, I did not doubt it. I always thought the man always aims at doing as much damage as he can get away with. As he approaches the end of the line, it seems logical he would care less about future risks. Cardinal Fagnandez himself said as much in an old interview.
Why, then, am I alarmed? Don’t I know that the Evil Clown will only ever be allowed to do the damage God allows him to do, and that God in His mysterious, providential ways, will turn even that evil into good? No. I actually know all of this. I simply needed to let the (justifiable ) alarmed reaction make place for a more calm, reasoned assessment of what is going on.
Of course, a papacy of “Francis II The Homo Kisser”, followed by the papacy of “Francis III The Officially Non-Binary” is now more likely, if God, in His Providential Goodness, has so decreed. Why God would do that I would know, in that hypothesis, if and when I enter Paradise. But that there is a perfectly good reason why I have no doubts already now.
What is our role in all this? It is very simple: 1. keep being Catholics in the same way as 60 generations before us were , 2. refuse obedience to any Pope in anything that is not in line with proper Catholicism, and 3. Vocally oppose, denounce, ridicule and insult the clowns who insult Christ and His Church. For the avoidance of doubt, this include the clowns who happen to be bishops, cardinals, or popes.
A time of unprecedented attack to the Church from inside the institution must be matched with unprecedented, brutal denunciation of their evil being and of their evil plans.
When we have done that, we have done what is in our power. It is not for us to find the solution. God will lead our efforts to the solution decreed by Him, at the time appointed by Him.
I realised all this. I reflected on it for a while. I calmed down and, in fact, I acquired a certain serenity, together with the feeling – and not for the first time – that events like this actually make my faith stronger, better rooted, and more patient.
I slept well that night.
How Francis, Fagnandez, Father Georgina and the others can sleep at night it’s a mystery to me.
But hey, I don’t lose sleep worrying about their salvation, either.
You’re right about the whole scenario, however it turns out. We must speak out against it and pray that it will be corrected ASAP by God (not by us). I hoped for better, but did not expect it, considering the players involved.
I relate completely to this post, Mundabor. We are being sifted like wheat, and this is why Jesus wonders if he will find faith on earth when he returns, he knew we would be sifted, and that some will fall away and some will stay the course. I won’t lie and say it’s easy to see what is happening in Rome, it isn’t. I keep a somewhat detached view of it, because we can’t impact it. These are supernatural realities, principalities and powers and such. There can be no doubt of the great evil that has taken over the church. To rational people, faithful Catholics, there is no point saying anything different. I’m fatigued of playing let’s pretend, even though I know a lot of Catholics need that. It’s too distressing, I get it.
Staying faithful should include getting out of mainstream church. Find the Latin Rite, go SSPX when they take it away. They will. Then we’re off to the fields and basements, living rooms and wherever a faithful priest still offers the Mass of the Ages. Let the dead bury the dead, really, why would we want anything to do with these sick pedophiles and their perverted church. In fact, I want no part of anything whatsoever to do with these men, even remotely.
God bless and help all the hurting faithful. God will reward them someday, for their fidelity.
Those who can still find a functioning Church should get the functioning Church where they can find it. Ideally SSPX, Novus Ordo otherwise.
I’m a 2012 Catholic convert and had this guy Bergoglio’s number from day 1. It was hard in the early days, enduring the defenses of his obvious evils by cradle Catholics- he was an obvious fraud from day one, an unctuous hand wringing “I’m so humble” faker- also a dead ringer for Peter Sellers Chancy Gardener from Being There- and for years it was weird how Catholics would shudder at my explicit criticisms of his outrageous insults of our Lord and Savior. Back then I worked for a major media company and until the plandemic exposed how thoroughly the evil infestation of everything was the story of my life experiences in the material realm, it just never occurred to me how similar the ass kissing whoredom of soulless ladder climbing in the business world was to the church management. These cretins had the sacrament of holy orders and they acted just like any craven business whore. It is so disheartening. They don’t believe and they’re not getting fired like they should all be fired. Anyway I was so grateful when a friend shared your blog with me because now I feel like I’m in an army of 2 instead of 1. I am committed to opening my mouth at every opportunity because I feel it is my duty because I cannot endure the public insults of my savior by these Nancy whores. Your blog is so inspiring. I have a big mouth and I thank you for the encouragement.
Many thanks for your beautiful words and your beautiful post. We are way more than 2. We are getting more every day. Don’t be discouraged. By the by, your words about the corporate whores said it better than I ever could.