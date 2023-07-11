Of Sleep, Providence, And Francis II.

Francis II?

The news of the last Consistory is out and even I, who am well exercised in optimism, had a moment of vacillation. Not of doubt, mind. But certainly a short moment of despondency.

When I read the news it was very at late at night, and I then could not muster the serenity to go to sleep, as a certain agitation and foreboding of evil things to come was dominating my thoughts.

After a while, I started to look at my alarm “in the face” and to analyse the situation rationally.

Did I doubt, before, that Bergoglio wants to do as much damage to the Church as he can? Actually, no, I did not doubt it. I always thought the man always aims at doing as much damage as he can get away with. As he approaches the end of the line, it seems logical he would care less about future risks. Cardinal Fagnandez himself said as much in an old interview.

Why, then, am I alarmed? Don’t I know that the Evil Clown will only ever be allowed to do the damage God allows him to do, and that God in His mysterious, providential ways, will turn even that evil into good? No. I actually know all of this. I simply needed to let the (justifiable ) alarmed reaction make place for a more calm, reasoned assessment of what is going on.

Of course, a papacy of “Francis II The Homo Kisser”, followed by the papacy of “Francis III The Officially Non-Binary” is now more likely, if God, in His Providential Goodness, has so decreed. Why God would do that I would know, in that hypothesis, if and when I enter Paradise. But that there is a perfectly good reason why I have no doubts already now.

What is our role in all this? It is very simple: 1. keep being Catholics in the same way as 60 generations before us were , 2. refuse obedience to any Pope in anything that is not in line with proper Catholicism, and 3. Vocally oppose, denounce, ridicule and insult the clowns who insult Christ and His Church. For the avoidance of doubt, this include the clowns who happen to be bishops, cardinals, or popes.

A time of unprecedented attack to the Church from inside the institution must be matched with unprecedented, brutal denunciation of their evil being and of their evil plans.

When we have done that, we have done what is in our power. It is not for us to find the solution. God will lead our efforts to the solution decreed by Him, at the time appointed by Him.

I realised all this. I reflected on it for a while. I calmed down and, in fact, I acquired a certain serenity, together with the feeling – and not for the first time – that events like this actually make my faith stronger, better rooted, and more patient.

I slept well that night.

How Francis, Fagnandez, Father Georgina and the others can sleep at night it’s a mystery to me.

But hey, I don’t lose sleep worrying about their salvation, either.