Playing Dr Goebbels, 2023 Edition.

The Internet Site “Naked Capitalism” has an entry dated 10 July about the Western Hubris in 1941 and in 2022. Besides making for an extremely interesting reading (Hitler’s reflections are, like it or not, very intelligent, actually showing a man who was able to look at the situation on the ground with lucid coolness; the same goes for Dr Goebbels, whom you would think completely blinded by his own fanaticism), the articles has an impressive list of evidence of how the same fundamental error of underestimating Russia’s resilience and capability has been repeated eighty years later. Months ago, Big Serge (you could do much worse than subscribing to his Substack) or Simplicius the Thinker (same) published a very detailed account of how Hitler decided the invasion based on completely wrong data fed to him by the German intelligence. Basically, Hitler invaded what he thought was a completely different Country from the real one.

Fast forward 81 years, and the same hubris and lack of information was in place. The big difference this time is that the so-called free press completely failed to counter the narrative coming from the NATO Capitals, even when the facts overwhelmingly pointed out to this war/sanction exercise being a colossal miscalculation.

In some Countries, like the UK, this might have been due to simple corruption: the mainstream press is subsidised by the Government and God knows they all need the money, so they will rapidly get the hint that the Government might change its stance on press subsidies unless they tow the line.

In other Countries, and also in the UK in addition to the above, a huge “motivator” is the clear perception of Russia as the enemy of the pervomovement. This created strong, automatic alignments in the champagne-fluted bloviating classes, which also has a substantial number of degenerates in its ranks.

Then there were the little prostitutes fishing for money or privileges. The former generals and other “experts” going on Sky News and BBC and saying what they were paid to say (no, you don’t get called by the BBC or any other mainstream British channel to say anything different from what they want you to say). Or those looking for a baronetcy, or for the next government gig. Plenty of those here in Blighty.

This, I think, is all you need to know about the astonishing collapse of even the most elementary standards of journalistic integrity in the mainstream media. Thankfully, the West not being Nazi Germany yet, there are plenty of sources available to those who want a balanced view of the situation. YouTube channels like the ones of The Duran, Patrick Lancaster, Scott Ritter, Colonel MacGregor, Andrei Martyanov, Judge Napolitano and Brian Berletic (The New Atlas) give you insights the BBC will either deny completely or mix within such a copious amount of rubbish that you will not be informed anyway. On the Internet, Moon of Alabama, Sonar 21, SouthFront, Naked Capitalism, Zero Hedge and – again- Martyanov’s “Smoothiex12” will give you a realistic, many times amusing, assessment of the situation on the ground. On Telegram you have IEarlGrey, now kicked out of YouTube because “freedom”. On Substack you can subscribe the two gentlemen mentioned above. There are many others.

It’s a treasure trove of proper information, opening your eyes about the utter decadence, stupidity, incompetence and, most likely in many cases, corruption of our political class.

The West has completely failed. It was a failure of intelligence agencies, a failure of political common sense, a failure of elementary economics – the “sanctions” – , and a failure of the Fourth and Fifth power, which have showed they have no power, nor they want any.

Mark my words: this conflict will end with the victory Putin wants, at a time of his choosing, and the FaggoWest will have to get their little media whores working overtime to persuade the sheep they haven’t lost, at all, and aren’t a bunch of perverted, incompetent, corrupted cretins.

You read it (almost) hear first.