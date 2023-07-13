Mr Madman, Or: Monstrous Insult And Discrimination

Always dreamt of becoming Miss Pennsylvania….

If you have lived in or near the Netherlands, you know that Country produces, besides impressive tulips and questionable cheeses, a great number of authentically beautiful women. Tall, slender, with sweet smiles and delicate traits, Dutch women have well deserved their reputation among men.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said – at least in a number of cases – for the brains of the inhabitants of that windmill-rich land. They seem to be, in fact, so darn stupid that they have made a man “Miss Netherland”.

Let us forget, for a moment, the war on facts and logic that such a “crowning” implies. This post is not about this, because the brain of a gender theory type is allergic to facts or logic.

What is apparent to everybody – heck: even rabid feminists! – is the monstrous insult to women and, at the same time, the monstrous discrimination against women this means.

It really is an age when women are insulted, held for inferior to men, and requested to shut up, even in the very facts that have always been the traits more desirable by women in the eyes of the women themselves: femininity and beauty.

Move over, Dutch stunner. Nobody cares for your beauty, your charm and your feminine qualities. A man is demanding your crown for himself. You need to shut up and approve.

The man in question will now – unbelievably – be allowed to participate to the Miss World competition. It’s just as mad as having a dog in a horse race. I honestly think that the organisers of the manifestation will not care, as they think of the short-term media bomb instead of the long-term damage to the brand. I can well imagine the decision to make a trannie win, exactly because of the publicity, outrage and scandal.

By all means, if the man wants to participate to the Mr Madman competition, held among all the certifiably insane men of the Dutch Kingdom, I am sure the mad jurors will consider his look and demeanour highly interesting. But this is – was – supposed to be a competition for sane people, not for mad men.

The institution of Miss Universe will do great damage to itself in the long run. But the insult that has been made to all women, of whatever age and degree of beauty, will remain forever and will haunt the organisation for as long as it exists.