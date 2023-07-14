The New Evil Empire Is… Us.

Russia is now in the process of banning sex change operations. Not for minors. For everybody. Self-mutilation with the help of a Nazi doctor will not be allowed anymore.

How many Countries in the West have such a ban? UK? Certainly not, as they are moving only now to ban mutilations of minors. USA? This is likely State competence, but again I can imagine many State allowing for mutilations even of minors. France, Italy? I haven’t looked, but I am not optimistic.

In all cases, it is only a matter of time before the EU moves – if they are not doing it already, either directly or through their unofficial arm, the European tribunal of human rights – towards declaring the “right” to mutilate oneself. Then all will become more difficult for the dissenting voices.

On the one side, we have madness encouraged and celebrated. On the other side, we have sanity and common sense.

This conflict had one good outcome: the emerging of two separate ideologies now much less inclined as two years ago to sweep their differences under the rug. The differences are now very well extolled, and used by both sides to rally their troops.

Our side is the wrong side. On Ucraine, on self-mutilation, on the approach to Christian values. We are wrong and they are right.

The recovery of the West to the side of sanity goes through the painful, sobering, but necessary acceptance that we are the new Evil Empire, and that this Evil Empire is trying to destroy every vestige of decency in this Country, to substitute it for forced acceptance of perversion.

The globalist potentates – from Blackrock to the WEF – have a lot of pawns in our democracies, and they want to use them to transform the West in a sort of Republic of Sodom and Gomorra, where sexual perversion of all kind – including pedophilia – reigns supreme and you are only allowed to shut up, unless you are forced to approve.

The Evil Empire is now knee deep into a conflict in the Ukraine, meant to break the spine of the Leading Christian Country (I know: schismatics; but these are the facts on the ground) as they lie to you every second about… everything.

Russia will get out of this as the winner.

It will be a victory for every Christian in the West.