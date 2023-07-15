Every.Single.Time. Or: Making Excuses For Suicides.

A priest accused of sexual assault of (refreshingly) a woman has just committed suicide in France. He was 47 years old.

He needs not to be buried on consecrated ground, and to have no mass said at his funeral.

Every single time someone commits suicide, the Internet is awash of people who, in order to feel better themselves, treat the damnation of the guy as something extremely remote, because meeeercyyy, and we don’t knooowww, and the like.

Every. Single. Time.

One wonder what the heck has happened to us as Catholics. It’s as if we were engaging in a colossal effort to piously erase Catholicism from our lives.

Let me spell it for you: Father Benjamin Sellier is now very probably in hell.

No, it’s not assured. It’s not 100% sure. But it’s very probable, which is why the guy should not have either consecrated ground over his coffin, or a funeral mass.

Every single time someone commits suicide, an army of people comes out with all sort of excuses, typically: depression. Depression is very convenient because it always work, even when the way of death was immediate (like shooting oneself in the mouth with a shotgun). It’s as if Church doctrine had to be reviewed, because God did not have, these last two thousand years, the doctors at His disposal we have now. Come on, Jesus! What did you know about depression in your time? We know better nowadays!

Yes, God can save anybody. Yes, not all suicides go to hell. Yes, several saints have reported accounts of when they were informed that the suicide managed a perfect contrition during the “no-return” phase (like, say, the man who throws himself from a tall bridge and needs several, surely apparently interminable seconds before the “landing”.) But these were exceptions. Only an effeminate society like ours can take exceptions and make of those the rule, so we avoid the cold chill down the spine that comes from proper reflection.

There is a reason why the Church forbids the measures I have spoken of above. The reason is, exactly, the high probability of damnation of the suicide.

When you read about a suicide your job is not to find excuses, but to shiver. Long and hard.

Instead, the pious de facto heretics cause more suicides by downplaying their gravity.

Every. Single. Time.

In this case, the suicide was, even, a priest. Foxtrot Foxtrot Sigma, don’t you think that a suicide would be particularly evil in a priest? No? Have you ever heard of Catholicism?

Mind here: however the circumstances of the suicide, if I were a priest I would say to the relatives – after telling them how things will work – that they should pray for the suicide to the last day of their lives, on the (very) odd chance that those prayers are exactly part of the providential plan that led to the suicide’s salvation (yes: God can use, or rather dispose, prayers for conversion after the fact and apply them to the conversion during the fact). The prayers will not get “wasted” anyway, and they will certainly be good for the salvation of those who pray, if not for the salvation of the (in this case) damned suicide.

We live in an age of such pussyfooting around everything, and of such excuse making about any offence, that one really wonders how many Catholics still have the basics.

In this case, though, it’s not that they don’t have them. It is that they choose to sabotage them.

Sad. So sad. In your charity, pray for this priest.

Your prayer will not get lost anyway.