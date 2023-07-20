I read of two newly appointed Cardinals recently. I am, by now, not bothering to ever record the names. I will call them Scoundrel 1 and Scoundrel 2.

Scoundrel 1, who used to be – or still is – the Apostolic Nuncio in the US, bloviates so much that the article had to be redacted for comprehension. At the same time, he managed to say absolutely nothing. A remarkable brain, able to contain nothing else than hot air. For the only assertion in the interview that actually meant something – that is: that the American Bishops love Francis – he did not bring any evidence, any anecdote, any referral to a number of interviews or public statements. A man full of nothing, an inflated rubber doll of Francis, all too happy to assist the (attempted) demolition of Catholicism the Evil Clown is perpetrating and pushing to the last breath.

Scoundrel 2 is even worse than Scoundrel 1. In preparation of the world youth meeting, he said very clearly that it is fine that Muslims are Muslims, etc. astonishing heresy. Immense stupidity. Worst of all: betrayal of Christ.

Scoundrel 2, who certainly spoke what is in his rotten, Catholicism-free mind, then had to backpedal when people from all over the planet made him notice what a Christ-free (and waste of) space he has made of himself. Still, his words were all too clear and not subject to misinterpretations.

How do we, as Catholics, react to this mess? Do we deny that a Cardinal is a Cardinal because he clearly does not think like one? No. This would be absurd. It would mean that everyone of us decides for himself how many Cardinals there are. It would mean that no conclave would ever again – until the storm passes, which will most likely not be in the lifetime of any adult reader of this blog – be valid. It would mean that the entire structure of the Church is now dissolved, substituted for our own assessment of the Catholicism of a given Cardinal.

It goes without saying that this also goes for every Bishop, and that includes the Pope.

We must disabuse ourself of the clearly deluded notion that a priest, bishop, Cardinal or pope has to be good, or even think as a Catholic. Catholic hierarchy is not based on thoughts, or on intentions.

The sad, but obvious, reality on the ground is that the pope could be a miserable son of a whore, and so could every bishop, Cardinal or priest, and this internal evil of his does not impact *what he is*, because what he is not decided by you or me, but by the Church hierarchy, which you cannot replace, no matter how rotten it is.

I have made, a long time ago, a fundamental decision that is, to me, the only Catholic approach to this mess:

1. I don’t get to decide who is Pope or Cardinal, or Bishop or priest.

2. A doubt on the legitimacy of the papacy cannot be grounded on the opinion of bloggers, many of whom former Protestants and therefore predisposed to make their own decisions in matters that are not of their competence.

3. A doubt on the legitimacy of the papacy can only be grounded in a qualitatively massive opposition to the papacy. In our lifetime, this means to me that if the SSPX declares Francis illegitimate, I will believe it, and not one day earlier.

Don’t come to me with a quote from this or that saint taken out of the proper theological and historical context. Don’t come to me with single theological statements that are 400 years old and are clearly not referred to the current – admittedly: unique – situation. Don’t come to me with the link to the blogger’s fantasies (and mind: the blogger might be a former Protestant).

Go out in the street of Rome, ask any good Catholic and any good priest who is Pope. Then tell them that they are wrong, because you, The Great Blogging Popemaker, know better, and watch them suggesting that you visit a doctor, go to confession, or both.

Go to the SSPX and ask them who is Pope, and watch the long YouTube video (in German) from them rationally demolishing all the sentimental rubbish floating in the blogosphere.

The Pope is a piece of shit. A son of a whore. A scoundrel completely in the power of Satan.

Live with it. It’s the lot given to us, for our many sins.