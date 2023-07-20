Pretend “Sister” Dies On Gay Road After Impact With MAGA vehicle.

The article is here. You can see, therein, the type of “sister” this woman was. She had an infinitely valuable soul, though; therefore, and in your charity, an “eternal rest” is appropriate.

The irony is still evident. Travelling along (literally) Gay Road is very bad for your health. Also, the end came by way of impact with a pickup truck, the most MAGA vehicle there is.

One wonders whether “Sister” Semesky received the grace, in those few fatal instants, to make her peace with the Lord. I wish her well but, frankly, I doubt it, for the following reasons:

“Sisters” of this sort likely do not believe in God. At most, they believe in some female divinity like Gaia.

When this sort of “sister” believes in God, they are most unlikely to believe that damnation is something that anybody but devout Catholics are at risk of.

This kind of accident tends to have a very fast dynamic, and the brain needs some time (particularly at that age) to process the fast-moving events and assess the risk they represent. Many people who die in fast car accidents die without even being able to process that they are, in fact, at risk of death. We don’t know how fast the perfectly non-sister like looking “sister” lost consciousness, but at that age it can well have been pretty fast as the body can’t absorb the impact as a younger one would.

Catholic doctrine knows the concept of obduracy, and of faithful service. It is not that there is no difference between a devout Catholic dying after decades of humble prayers, and a feminist “sister” dying after decades of hate for the Patriarchy. Granted, the first can still go to hell, and the second still get to purgatory. But normally, life – actually, death – plays in a different way, and the way we live can be used as a sensible approximation of the way we die. Were it not so, a life of prayer and devotion would not make any sense.

Mind, I do not know anything of the “sister” personally. However, I cordially hate, and am very, and rightly, prejudiced against, any “sister” who does not look like one and has lived for decades in a cove of angry – or worse – feminists.

Therefore, this looks to me every bit like a cautionary tale.

Pay attention when travelling along Gay Road.

The end could be sudden, and fully unprovided for.