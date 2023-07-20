Your Body, Not Your Choice

Transitioned to a hippo. Now, she wants her money back.

Today’s Breitbart has the usual story about the deranged (actually: mad) 17 years old girl persuading herself that she is a boy, then undergoing the usual hormone treatment and/or mutilation, then realising she is actually a girl and wanting to become rich because she was encouraged to be mad. Mind, I hope she gets rich, as the payment of huge damages to madmen are the best way to stop the madness; but really, I have no sympathy for these people. In my eyes, they are just as part of the problem now as they were then, and you see very few such people condemning both their perversion and the entire gender ideology affirming it. What changes now is that they have discovered that reality is implacable, or simply want to make bank. Still, if they bankrupt the doctors who encouraged them in their madness, I will not be the one who cries.

What worries me most, however, is the fact that – on Breitbart and elsewhere – these stories are always narrated from the angle of the minor being persuaded that he/she can become the opposite sex. The message that is impossible not to take home is that the change of sex/hormone treatment was wrong, because carried out on a minor. The implication of this is that, if the madman is of age, his ability to think or behave like a madman will and should not be challenged. This is, unfortunately, in line with a certain libertarian thinking en vogue in certain strata of the Western population.

This is the same that we have seen happening on many other issues. So-called “gay” “marriage” has almost eclipsed the huge issue of sodomy, making it look like the problem is that they want to call their perversion “marriage”. No. The problem is that they are perverts. All the rest follows from the acceptance of the perversion. When you say that you are against “gay marriage”, you have lost already, because by saying “gay” you have already conceded defeat on the main issue.

The same applies to the trannies. There is no “gender dysphoria” as a legitimate medical condition, that is, the objective existence of a gender not aligned with one’s sex. This just does not exist. What exists, is the mad delusion of being an elephant, a rhino, a squirrel, God, or a person of the opposite sex.

This is nothing to do with age, as madness at 17 does not cease to exist when one blows the 18 candles. The attention needs to swift not on the doctor maiming a minor, but on the doctor maiming a madman. Should one of these doctor be punished, jailed and/or bankrupted? Yes. For maiming a minor? No, for maiming a madman.

Your body is never entirely yours. Countless legal systems punish self-mutilation, and/or forbid the sale of organs.

It being your body does not mean that it is your choice.

This needs to be said every time that a “minor madman” is mentioned.

It’s not about the age.