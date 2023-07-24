Breitbart Is Part Of The Problem

An example is here.

Every article from Breitbart talking about so-called transgenders forces one to mental contortions and logic arithmetic.

A man shoots his “transgender partner”. OK, up to here I don’t know whether the partner was a man or a woman (hint: if he had a little willie, he was a man; if she had a little vava, she was a woman).

However, we are also informed that the killed “partner” was pregnant.

Unless medicine has made even more satanical advancements lately than I am aware of, this pregnancy requires a uterus. This means that the transgender person was a woman.

So, the title should read: “Florida man kills pregnant girlfriend who believed herself a man and then kills himself”. This is easy to read and gives a perfectly accurate idea of the situation: the guy with the gun had a willie, the pregnant woman had a vava.

Happily, the police is better than Breitbart, and calls the victim “her” (I suspect they wanted to be gender neutral, it is just that the brain does not work that way).

This is not the first time Breitbart employs this kind of word contortionism. They also have the paid subscription to all kind of buzz leftist words, from “gay” to “suffering from gender dysphoria”.

Breitbart has stopped a long time ago to be a truly based outlet. They are clearly trying to walk the rope between an almost purely tax conservatism, a desire for MAGA eyeballs, and a transparent desire to connect with the so-called “moderates”. I think it’s not only commercial considerations. I think they are much more part of the globalist elite than we like to think. The way they “accepted” Trump’s “defeat” in 2020 clearly shows they wanted to get to a post-Trump world asap, whilst trying to keep the MAGA credentials.

They are doing it again now. Support for Trump for as long as it’s useful to keep the credentials, before ditching him as soon as Biden steals 30 million votes in 2024.

Take Breitbart with a great pinch of salt.

They are not really your friends.