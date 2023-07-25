Self-Exclusion

…. But he wanted to be “included”…

Once again, I have read about the usual milquetoast (or worse; or… much worse) bishop calling the faithful to “inclusion” and “accompaniment” of perverts. In the view of the bishop, it would be a problem that these perverts feel “excluded”.

I think I should bring some Catholicism to this discussion, seen that most Bishops are utterly unable to and choose to worship at the altar of the Church of Nice instead.

A person who openly identifies as homosexual (or otherwise perverted) has, ipso facto, excluded himself from the consideration of decent people and from the community of Christ. What he has done is, precisely, choosing to affirm his perversion and make it a part of what he is, in obvious disregard of what the Church has always professed in the matter.

If a person told you “I am a Satanist”, would you “accompany” him because he tells you that he “feels excluded”? No. You would say “you chose to identify as a Satanist, therefore you chose to put yourself outside of the Church and in opposition to Her laws”.

There is no place in which a person can choose to put himself outside, and still demand to be included in a certain organisation. You are in or you are out.

Or let us take a person with an alcohol problem. Will this person identify as alcoholic, demand from you that you accept his alcoholism as part of who he is, and accompany him lest he feels excluded? No. You will say of this person that this person has an alcohol problem, but alcoholism does not define him, it’s not what he is. The person himself will be expected to not give scandal, be ashamed of his situation, and do his best to find in prayer and penance the solution to his problem.

So, let us say you know (hopefully you don’t, but humour me here) someone who is afflicted by this satanical perversion of homosexuality. What you will look at is whether the guy avoids (either overtly or covertly) giving scandal and advertising his perversion, or actually proclaims it and makes of it a defining trait of his person. With the first there is no need to act any differently than you would with the person who might have an alcohol problem. With the second no dialogue – much less accompaniment – is possible. This latter person has already made his choice, full knowing of the exclusion this choice means. This is because, as I never tire to repeat….

God does not do perversion.

Nobody was, is, or will be ever, “born that way”. Whatever the circumstances that led this person to become that way, it will be at the end of a process which the pervert has wilfully consented to, listening to the father of lies and falling in love with filth. There can, therefore, be no question of “accompanying” such a one. It would be accompanying him to hell, and you with him.

So. This was a bit of Catholic thinking today.

Something which you will, these days, rarely find in a bishop or Cardinal, much less that fat, lewd mega cretin still poisoning this earth with his presence.