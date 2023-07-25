The butcher is still busy.

The Most Ridiculous Offensive Ever Attempted ™ is now more than seven weeks old, and it has still not moved from the starting block. Unless, that is, for the horrendous casualties it has cost.

Seeing the Western media exercise in Xtreme-Spinning ™, with a degree of contortionism unknown before the COVID madness, is something that makes one cringe and laugh at the same time.

The Ukraine is, apparently, still winning, only this victorious march has not translated into any kind of marching yet. The Russians are still corrupt, inefficient, and permanently ‘desperate”; but they now seem to show remarkable resilience, and unexpected combat ability; which is very strange, considering they seem to attack in human wave, armed only with shovels. The West will still prevail, if only we have some more patience until the unavoidable collapse of Mad Vlad The Child-Eating Gay-Hater ™.

The last few days seems to have brought another interesting development. The Ukrainians appears to have tried another bigger push, only to lose more than a dozen Leopards and an even bigger number of Bradleys in two days.

So, what we can say after seven weeks is this: mass attacks have not been attempted, but would not work. Probing attacks have been carried out for weeks, but without showing weak points in the Russian defence. Small infantry attacks (“mosquito tactics”) have been tried for many weeks after the initial massive loss of Western armoured material, and have led exactly nowhere. The task isn’t easy…

You can’t attack in force. You can’t attack in small groups. You can’t launch an all-or-nothing attack if you want to avoid annihilation. The Russians control the sky, and have vastly superior anti aerial defenders. They also have better rotated, and much better equipped, soldiers. They destroy the Ukrainian artillery between 5:1 and 10:1 according to the theatre. They produce 4 or 5 times the drones.

The Russian Military Industrial Complex is in full swing. They produce way more than all NATO Countries together. They are planning a massive expansion. Their military technological prowess in second to none.

What do I forget? Ah: the Ukraine is broke whilst Russia was never so prosperous as today. Russia can produce everything meaningful at home, the Ukraine lives by sucking at the tit of the West. Russia is a tech powerhouse, the Ukraine is a billionaire’ damp.

The butcher is still busy.

Only, not many in the West will ever admit it to you.