Very bad…

One of the most obvious consequences of the dismal state of Catholic instruction is the push to uniformity it engenders. People who are not taught the truth will not simply refuse to believe that there is a truth, or a moral standard. They will simply absorb the moral standards they see around themselves, and will see those standards as their set of moral truths. In part, this will be a natural desire to be good. In part, this will be the well-spread need to be accepted, which is the mother of conformism.

A boy growing as a generic, V II Catholic and going to church in a V II parish will have great difficulties in keeping what little he knows of Catholicism in his daily life. At school, there will be companions from single mothers. Is this bad? Well he will think somehow it is, but hey, everybody affirms the mother, so possibly not? What does her mama think? Mama – and the priest – only speak about inclusion, being nice, having the heart in the right place, and the like. So perhaps it’s, again, not bad at all?

It all is replayed with the other companions. One has married parents, but not in church. One has Protestant parents (seldom nowadays in England). Some come from a Hindu background, some from a Muslim one, some don’t even know what religion is. Is this bad? None of this really is, says everybody from the parents to the priest to the teachers. The secret is being nice, accepting, and including.

So the boy will grow up accepting everything and including everyone. It is unlikely that he will notice, at least in his boyhood, that what he is doing is failing to accept the Church and leaving out Christ. With God’s grace, he will realise it later in life, but if that happens it will be no thanks to the family, the parish, or the school.

This means that the majority of today’s youth will grow up with a set of values that are perfectly un-Christian, but are endorsed by all the people he looks up to. Many of them will, as they grow up, actually draw the consequences from all that niceness indoctrination and stop going to church, a perfectly useless exercise in a world in which everybody is good and everybody is saved. Others will actually reflect that if the Church condemn homosexuality and the priest tells you to accept the homosexual as homosexual one of the two must be wrong (and you know how this will end in many cases). At some point, the best friend will shack up with his girlfriend, and our now young adult will not say a word. It will go on and on, until Catholicism is but an empty shell containing nothing more than platitudes loved by the world.

And it all started from mama and papa refusing to tell little Johnny that it is very bad that his buddy Mohammed is a Muslim and he should pray for his conversion every day, that his buddy Versace is a bast… born outside of marriage, and that his buddy Sean has two “papas”, or so he thinks.

The mainstream will likely suck little Johnny to himself like a vortex. Nobody will oppose any resistance.

Particularly among those responsible for his young soul.