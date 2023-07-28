Do Not Make Excuses For Sinead O’Connor

Firstly, I want to touch on the biggest act of hypocrisy of this woman’s life: cutting her hair claiming she does not want to be objectified, and then allowing a video exclusively centred on her beautiful face and eyes (great voice, too btw). She captured an entire generation with that beautiful crying kitten expression, and made a ton of money in the process. Feminism, my foot. She was a one-hit wonder, by the way, of a song not written by her. This one was no Schubert. At all.

Now that I have this off my chest, let us talk of the excuses billions of people are making for her now.

She was born in a privileged environment. She was certainly not the first girl growing up in an abusive household (warning: by the frequency I hear the word “abusive” nowadays, I am now suspicious whether the alleged abuses were even so bad. To a feminist snowflake, everybody is an abuser). She got rid of the abusive mother, and started to self-destruct with shoplifting and truancy. I don’t call that “traumatised by abuse, I call that “spoiled rotten”. No, she has no excuses for that. Countless young people from poor and difficult environments react to challenges by making an effort and becoming adjusted adults. Making excuses for this woman is offending all of them, and denying agency to everybody.

Predictably, she didn’t like the place where she was sent because of her behaviour, and you can be sure no young girl showing this predisposition for selfishness ever could. I call bullshit on this other “abuse”.

It can’t be that the entire planet abuses you, girl.

The astonishing self-centredness continued after her one big hit. Clearly angry at everybody culpable of not being her, she tore the picture of JP II on live television. This tells you all you need to know about the arrogance. JP II should have incinerated her, but hey, he was a V II Pope, so no, he kept apologising to everybody.

At that time, Sinead O’Connor was already Victim Extraordinaire, but the world did not buy it. She was shunned, and she never recovered whatever of reputation she might have had. This shows how saner the Nineties were than today. People looked at her, and they did not like what they saw: a selfish, entitled, extremely aggressive, ugly bitch behind a pretty face.

It went all south from there because if you are a bullying nutcase, being exposed in front of the planet is not going to help. Four children from four different men, the self-elevation to a mockery of priesthood (another wonderful example of Atomic Narcissism), the proud admission of lesbianism, then the conversion to Mohammedanism and the “disgust” for everybody else. Basically, a slow sliding into a haze of hatred, self-pity, arrogance, and confusion.

This one here redefined the meaning of toxic. I pity the children. Oh wait…

As always in these circumstances, it angers me to see that these absolutely toxic people are lionised after death. It’s like wanting the poison to go on forever. The last one I read about was Russell Crowe, the (excellent) actor. He spoke about how bloody wonderful she was. Apparently, he had met her once at the pub. Wonderfulness is a very devalued currency nowadays.

And then again, people praise the rebellious character. Why? What is praiseworthy in insulting everybody, starting with Christ? When has rebellion become a virtue in itself? But then again, a stupid world that insults God every day will clearly have praise for those like this one.

A last, short consideration.

I have said an eternal rest for her.

Not because I think any better of her now than I did before, and I am very particular about you knowing it.

I did it because I am a Christian, and we pray for our enemies.