First Thoughts On Sinead O’Connor’s Death

There is no final word on the cause of the death of the walking and, unfortunately, talking disgrace called Sinead O’Connor. The police have said that there is no foul play involved. However, an autopsy has still been ordered, which means that the police will know and, if we are told, we will know, too.

I have written already that the entire life of this woman was a cautionary tale, a mad drowning into a sea of stupidity and arrogance, made worse by the huge offence to Christ and to the Holy Ghost that one of the remarkably stupid feats of this woman: apostasy. With characteristically stupid hubris, she called, after converting, all of us disgusting. She will not get a pass from me because she has died. Also, she had me under “disgusting”, so there is that.

Was it a suicide? Even my cat knows that’s where she was headed, and clearly a person claiming “xtreme feminism” and dykedom and converting to Mohammedanism is unstable enough can she can easily get to that. But she suffered from fibromyalgia, which, if I remember correctly, puts one at risk of a heart attack. It is also very reasonable to suppose that she was vaxxed. As vaxxed people are dropping dead in the kitchen every day, I’d say we should wait for the result of the autopsy because we ascribe to her this last stupid act in her life.

Parce sepultis, they say. Very true. But it applies to private people, not public figures. You don’t refrain from criticising Stalin because he has died.

There’s more I have to say, but it is not for now.