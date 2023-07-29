Praying For Our Enemies

O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those in most need of Thy mercy.

I pray this prayer at the end of every decade of the rosary, which latter I pray every day.

I pray it, because I mean it. If I would not mean it, I would not pray it.

I think the prayer is very clear. There is no level of wickedness at which the prayer is not warranted. In fact, the prayer should go especially to those who are the most wicked. It is, I think, very salutary, when praying this prayer, to think of those who have hurt and have been wicked to us the most in our life, and to those who have been the most evil in their time, and wish them salvation from our heart.

This is beautifully in line with a fundamental tenet of the Catholic faith: that we don’t wish hell to anybody. If I sincerely don’t wish hell to anybody, I must sincerely wish salvation to everybody.

Mind, it does not mean that things have gone wrong because people (an awful lot of them, in fact) go to hell. This is God’s perfect judgment. But I, for myself, will not wish that to anyone in particular.

Also, it is perfectly obvious that we pray more for the people who are in our heart, and we only pray for obviously evil and scandalous people because we don’t wish hell to anyone. Whenever someone I consider an enemy of Christ dies I recollect myself, and ask myself whether I would like, if by God’s grace I make it to Paradise, to see the soul of that person among the Blessed. Of course I would! Not only would I never dare to question God’s judgment, but I would be sincerely happy to see the happiness of that soul and to know that that soul shares God’s company with me. Then I pray one, or at times three, eternal rest for them. At this point, my job is done, and I know that God will infallibly do His.

This applies to Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, and Pol Pot. It applies to Osama Bin Laden. It applies to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. It applies to darn Francis. It applies to every soldier who tortures another soldier in the Ukraine. It applies to that immense bastard, Stepan Bandera. It applies to everybody. It applies, in fact, to the person who should – quod deus avertat! – torture and kill me.

Does it mean that we pray for Hitler, and Stalin, and Lenin? I personally did, and do. Once, or twice, personally for them, and every day with the Fatima Prayer cited above. Because I am not God, and God made them all with infinitely valuable souls; and it is therefore not for me to decide what their fate should be.

Of course, this does not mean that I don’t think. It does not mean that I do not make a distinction between the saintly victim and his evil torturer. It does not mean that I canonise dead people, or forget the scandal they have given (I am very particular about that, as you might have noticed). It also does not mean that I cannot express myself (as I do all the time) in terms of probability. As in everything, we don’t forget charity, but we apply common sense.

Is it likely that I will ever see (if, by God’s grace, I get there) Hitler in paradise? No.

Is it excluded? No, and to do so would be a mortal sin.

What people seem to forget is that vengeance is not theirs. Whilst it will be undoubtedly rare, it is perfectly possible that the torturer will die at peace with the Lord and, one day, be with him in Paradise, and his atheist or infidel victims die without Christ, and go to hell. Don’t ask me what I think of where most of the Holocaust victims went, if you don’t like the answer. But don’t ask me to pronounce the eternal sentence on them, either. I don’t wish hell to any atheist, and to any infidel. I don’t wish hell to Hitler, or Stalin, or Lenin, or Pol Pot. I would wish for them all to be reunited with Christ before they die. It is – see the prayer above – exactly my job to do so, whilst recognising that everything God does is perfect, and the wicked will have their reward.

I read some commenters around and I imagine them getting to Paradise and, upon entering, sneering and asking what Titius, Caius and Sempronius are doing there.

But wait.

Such a person would simply not get there.