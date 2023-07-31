Suicides, Cardinals and Neo-Vaginas: The Double-Twist Satanic Mentality

Dreaming of a neo-vagina…

The things that are happening in this XXI Century are quite unbelievable.

The oppressive, Orwellian Canadian lawmakers legalise euthanasia. After that, the equally Orwellian Canadian Supreme Court decide that there is, de facto, a right to be euthanised on demand, as “psychological pain” and “suffering that is deemed irremediable” would make one qualify.

Alas, this does not apply if the person so deranged is a transsexual madman who wants to off himself exactly because of the pain his mad surgeries have caused and continue to cause to him.

I fully agree with the author of the linked article: as satanical criteria go, this extremely deranged guy fully qualifies. He has been suffering for now 14 years because of his – get ready for this – neo-vagina artificially “created” out of his – get ready for this, too – penis.

And now prepare yourself to resist the urge of vomiting:

“Pain during intercourse and bladder problems are common. Neo-vaginas must also be dilated regularly to stop them from collapsing”.

“Intercourse” with a “neo-vagina”. I can’t imagine that any human being could do that. I guess I am wrong. Then there is the other whopper about the “regular dilation” to stop said neo-vagina from “collapsing”. It really is something more hellish than what even Hieronymus Bosch could imagine.

Why is, then, this suffering man denied his supreme court sanctioned “right to die”? Because it would open a can of worms, that’s why.

Moloch is sacrificing this man to decades of suffering so that other victims may be made to suffer for many decades, at a great financial gain for the industry of pc mutilations. Plus, the incessant propaganda machine should not be interfered with. The normalos out there must simply believe that some men are actually born as women trapped in a man’s body, and that the oh so tolerant and progressive post-christian West helps them find peace, harmony, lurv and at-oneness with the world. In a word, they refuse to do something satanic for satanic reasons. Quite a feat.

One last thought: the family name of the mad guy (who is, predictably, also playing the minority card) is Cardinal.

It figures, I thought.

I know a lot of Cardinals with neo-vaginas.