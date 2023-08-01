Is It All Svastikas, Black Suns, And Other Nazi Symbolism?

I have never been in war, though I have listened to many war tales in my youth. I have, also, never been in a tank.

Following sensible Telegram channels, one sees a lot of videos from the Ukrainian war theatre, showing Ukrainian tanks being hit by drones, missiles, or artillery shells. Many a time you can see the crew – or part of it – abandoning the hit tank. Other times, and far more shockingly, you see the hit getting straight to the tank’s ammo, after which an instantaneous, devastating detonation occurs. There can be no doubt, in these cases, that all the crew members have been killed instantly.

Being a person who sees these events in the light of the eternal destiny of the people involved, I cannot but avoid wondering what it is to be an atheist tank crew member, in August 2023, around Zaporozhe, or Kherson, or Artiomovsk.

A guy spends days and days waiting for the order to prepare himself for the attack. When the day comes, he must know by now – because no Ukrainian tank crew member can be that dumb that he does not get this – that he will soon be in grave danger. Does the Ukrainian tank crew member start to see the light? How many of them do? Is the human, understandable fear of death suppressed with a sort of superstitious “it will not be me”, or is it – with God’s grace – harnessed to make a heart felt plea to Christ, now suddenly become very real, to have mercy of one’s soul?

And when the tank is out there, slowly advancing in the “grey zone”, is the soldier aware of the degree of danger? Does the 125mm shell shot from the T72 whistle, or otherwise announces its presence, before the impact? Does the tank crew member, upon hearing such (hypothetical) whistle, know whether the shell is getting near, or is aimed at his tank? Does he have that terrifying half second to understand that he might well be staring at eternity? Or is it all too fast, too lethally immediate, the noises of an ongoing battle instantly, seamlessly transforming into the next life?

A soldier in the trenches can, reasonably often, see what is happening around him and, likely, even gauge the direction of the shell from the effect of the sound it makes. But a tank crew member, in the midst of a constrained, fairly blind, very noisy environment, will likely not have the privilege. If the blow is lethal, it may well be a very, very fast death.

I wonder what modern armies do for this. What provisions they have. Do the Ukrainians have priests offering collective absolution before the battle? If they do, how many care to participate in it? How many military chaplains do the Ukrainians have? Does a Ukrainian soldier have access to frequent confession?

Or is it all svastikas, black suns, and other Nazi symbolism?

For a Ukrainian soldier, particularly inside a tank, death can come lightning fast.

One wonders how many realise it after shouting “Slava Ukraini”. But this is more serious that one million Ukrainians. When the earth is no more, all these souls will still be alive.

Pray much, Ukrainian soldiers, and recommend your soul to God every day, in confession if you can. Yes, this applies to the Russian soldiers, too.

But their issue appears to be, shall we say, less pressing.