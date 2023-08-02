The Game Two Can Play

One of the unintended (for the West) consequences of the decision to Anger The Bear is the new turn things are taking in Africa.

After (IIRC) Mali (or it could have been Burkina Faso; or both) it is now Niger to ditch the French influence. More domino pieces will, I am sure, fall in the next years. At the best, this means that France and the West will have to pay more for the plutonium they need. At worst, they will be sanctioned. Oh, the irony!

The collective West thought they were the only ones who can topple governments, invent some flowery name (or colour) for it and get away with pretty much anything. Turns out this is a game that two can play.

If I am reading the situation correctly, this is Russia sending a strong message to the collective West that, like them, they have more ways than the strictly military ones to do harm. Mind, I don’t know whether the Russians have engineered the coup in Niger the way the US did it in the Ukraine. But it is clear enough that the new regime in Niger knew that Russia would be on their side.

(Please don’t make me laugh with talks of “democracy” for these corrupt, tin pot puppet states. Thanks).

Russia is outplaying the West in every possible way. In the Ukraine theatre, where they slowly but surely cut to pieces the Ukrainian Army. In the international arena, where Putin has, very evidently, isolated the West, with most African and South American states not willing to play the game of the Great Homosexual Bully. In the money markets and international trade, where the process of dedollarisation is now proceeding apace and will not fail to be felt in the next years. And now, also in the (cough) neo-colonial game, where Russia is showing they can bite every bit as hard as the Trannie Rottweiler, and those who have an issue with that will have to deal with those friendly chaps of the Wagner group.

When history is written on the events of this decade, the West’s decision to provoke Russia to a fully unnecessary war in the hope of breaking it with their childish “sanctions” will be recorded as the most colossal miscalculation a bunch of incompetent cretins could ever make.

Meanwhile, Russia prospers and keeps marching on with the self-assuredness of a soldier on parade on Red Square.