The new Ukrainian flag was just presented to the Western audience. Note the pink for the little girls, and the light blue for the little boys.

The Ukrainian Territorial Defence (the guys, and some gal, who are getting brutally slaughtered in the Ukraine) have decided to hire an English-speaking “speaker” to inform an eager planet of all the ways in which they are getting massacred.

They chose for the role an American man who believes that he is a woman. Basically, a madman of the sort commonly called a “trannie”.

This is, I am afraid, more than just a stunt. Desperate for more money and weapons, the Ukraine tries to ingratiate the West every way it can, and they do it embracing the West’s values. This is the reason why the perversion-hating Ukrainians stoop so low. It’s no other than performing oral sex to the Western capitals, of course for money.

They do this, because they very clearly see that perversion is the new morality pushed by those who can give them the money they want. It’s the new religion our elected representatives are manipulating, or bullying, everyone to follow. The Ukrainian officers who have made this decision – and who, most certainly, hate the guts of that miserable guy – have correctly recognised that this is the altar at which they will have to sacrifice, if they are to get the money they want.

The Ukraine has become a promoter of filth and perversion every bit as Russia is rediscovering and protecting its Christian roots.

Think of that, next time you see one of those dumb Ukrainian flags.