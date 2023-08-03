The Pretend Catholicism Of Lisbon

Once again, a pretend exercise in Catholicism is taking place, somewhere on the planet (this time it’s Lisbon), where an awful lot of unsupervised teenagers full of hormones gather in order to …. to…. well actually I don’t even know what they are aiming at, beside getting to travel and, well, perhaps do other things whilst the parents are away.

Catholicism is, by definition, universal. It does not need promotion like it’s a new toothpaste, or a rock band. The Catholic youth all over the world should be united by prayer and devotion, by confession and communion; it should be united by praying the rosary.

All those young travelling Catholics, do they believe in transubstantiation? Do they believe all that the Church believes, and profess all that the Church professes? Thought not…

The exercise itself, the very existence of this world youth circus, is wrong. It would be wrong if the Pope were recognisably Catholic, it is even more wrong now that the Pope is Francis.

Being invited to visit the churches of Protestants and the temples of infidels is not Catholic. Being made to listen to a lewd old man telling you to ditch everything that is Catholic in you is not Catholic. Being made to believe in this strange religion of Gaia and Pachamama that Francis relentlessly pushes is not Catholic.

This world youth whatever exercise is just another way for Francis and his evil accomplices to try to demolish another piece of the Church. It’s a disgrace from the beginning to the end. It’s something made to please old disgraceful nuns obsessed with lesbian fantasies, and old lewd priests praying on low-testosterone boys.

And it’s declining. It’s declining because the “youth” is finding less and less necessary to get the excuse of the catholic gathering to try and go fornicating abroad. There, I’ve said it.

How JP II could be so darn naive that he did not get the simple things in life, it’s beyond me. He must have been the most duped prelate on the planet. Innocence is good, but when innocence gets in power it needs to equip itself with a good dose of common sense and the necessary amount of street wisdom. JP II sorely lacked all of this, to the point of not wanting to see evil even when it was smashed to his face (Maciel is a good example).

But I still prefer a good-intentioned man who is easily duped, to a lewd scoundrel who will hate the Church with his last breath.

Let’s hope, at least, that the latter happens soon.