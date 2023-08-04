Nazi Bastard extraordinaire, Stephan Bandera. More than two dozen monuments are dedicated to him in “democratic” Ukraine.

Do you remember the famous “Ukraine offensive” ™ ? The one advertised for months, incessantly anticipated, and featuring even in propaganda videos full of soldiers making the “shush” sign, as if advertising to all the world that the Great Offensive should not be advertised?

Do you remember those most miserable of prostitutes, the British and American retired generals, appearing on Western media channels and explaining, with the help of full-screen maps, how the Ukrainian army would get to Melitopol, Mariupol, and then Crimea in a matter of weeks?

Where are they now? Counting the money and the brownie points for the baronetcy, I suppose.

Meanwhile, at the front, today marks two months from the beginning of The Famous Offensive ™ .

Nothing of importance has happened for the Ukrainians, apart from a great number of funerals. They have simply smashed their head against a wall built exactly for that purpose. Their Famous Tanks ™ and other armoured vehicles burn like there is no tomorrow. The Russians can’t wait for the appearance of the M1s, lest the barbecue goes to an end for lack of Ukrainian armoured sausages.

It is a total disaster, and by this time my cat is openly wondering how long Captain Cocaine will remain in power or, in fact, alive. Still, there are people of astonishing naïveté who keep believing the latest propaganda invention: that, for the first time in the history of warfare, an offensive can stall for two months and cause big losses without being a colossal failure.

The Ukrainian Army is being systematically castrated by the Russian defence. When the Russians are done with it, the Ukrainian army will look exactly like the Trannie who represents them. Make no mistake, the Russians will be patient. Until the moment where the enemies start to crumble and they can just roll on to victory, they will minimise their losses as the castration work continues. They haven’t built three lines of defences to accept heavy casualties so you can be done by autumn, or Christmas. They have built them to grind the Ukrainian Army down, for however long it takes, whilst they vastly increase the production of everything from cannons to drones to shells to satellites. The Russians are winning so big it’s not even funny.

But then again the Ukrainians have the Trannie speaker, the Pervomarriage legislation, and a guy who could make pizza with the white powder he uses on a daily basis. So yeah, they are about to win big.

Or so say a lot of retired generals on TV, who will enjoy their money as they encourage the self-demolition of the most corrupt Country in Europe, likely also the stupidest on the face of the earth.